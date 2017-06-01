Friends of the NRA fundraiser upcoming

Advance tickets can be purchased at the Reloaders Bench in Mt. Juliet and the Gun Room in Lebanon.

Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

The local chapter has been recognized as one of the most active and successful in the country.

Funds generated by the event’s ticket sales and auction support the shooting sports, Second Amendment causes and the highly acclaimed Eddie Eagle gun-safety program for school-age youngsters.

Much of the auctioned merchandise is donated by local business, with the majority of the proceeds going to local programs.

For additional information contact Lisa Kirkus at 615-414-6120 lisakirkus@charter.net

———

Hot shots: Jonathan Francis shot a near-perfect round of 49 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

John Hess took senior honors with a 48.

Alexis Franck continued the hot shooting, representing the Cedar City Straights interscholastic team with a 47.

For information about the Straights or other area shooting events, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

———

Boating Safety Week: the 8th annual National Boating Safety Week has wrapped up, and officials hope safety measures emphasized last through the busy boating summer.

Boating Safety Week got off to a grim start with the downing of an 18-year-old youngster in Fort Loudoun Lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials assisted with the recovery.

The TWRA advises boaters to wear a life jacket any time the boat is underway. One life jacket per person must be on every boat at all times.

TWRA officials are also continuing to crack down on impaired boaters. Boating Under the Influence carries similar penalties to Driving Under the Influence.

———

OHPPBT Bass Tourney: The Old Hickory Percy Priest Bass Tournament (OHPPBT) has some tournaments remaining this year. For information, visit the organization’s website.

———

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

May 13-June 11: spring squirrel season

June 3: Friends of NRA fundraiser

June 10-16: Free Fishing Week

———

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.