Phoenix look to rebound in home opener

The Phoenix are coming off a 26-14 loss at Bluefield last week in Tim Mathis’ debut as Cumberland coach.

“We got to be better at sustaining drives,” Mathis said. “We did some good things, but made a lot of crucial mistakes at bad times.

“We didn’t play well offensively, but special teams beat us. We gave them 17 points… One of those bad snaps gave them the ball at the 19-yard line and we held them to a field goal. Defensively, they did what they were supposed to do. But you snap one wild in the end zone, stuff like that, they didn’t drive the ball on us, we gave them touchdowns. Defense played well enough to win.

“We worked all week on shoring that up. We had a lot of kids playing, maybe they were redshirted. They’ve been in college a year but it was their first college football game, at it showed at times. But we’ve had a great week of practice.”

Union opened its season with a 46-7 win over Cincinnati Christian.

“They definitely did what we didn’t do last week,” Mathis said of the Bulldogs. “You got to look at that and say they’re doing some things right.

“They’re going to spread it out and throw the ball everywhere. Defensively, they’re pretty much what we saw last week, a four-man even front.”

He said the back of Union’s defense will be harder to reach than Bluefield’s was.

“We got over the top of (Bluefield) a couple of times,” Mathis said. “Union will not let us get over the top of them.”

Mathis is urging not just Cumberland Nation to come out, but also the Lebanon community, extending a special invitation to fans of major schools who are opening their seasons this weekend.

“Hopefully, not just our Cumberland community with our students, faculty, staff coming out, hopefully a lot of people in the greater Lebanon area will come out and watch us play,” Mathis said. “I’ve tried to tell anybody that will listen, ‘You can be a Tennessee fan and still root for Cumberland. We’re not ever going to play against each other. You can love them big teams but still love us. We’re local and hopefully we’ll put on a good performance to make you want to come back’.”

Mathis said only starting center Greg Davis will miss this week’s game after starting at Bluefield due to a high ankle sprain.

“Next kid’s got to step up,” Mathis said. “You can’t dwell on it, can’t worry about it. Injuries are going to happen, that’s part of football. You’re going to get hurt. Next person’s got to step up and play, and we think that’s going to happen.”

March with the band to Nokes-Lasater

The Cumberland Phoenix Marching Band will begin a new tradition with Saturday’s football season-opener this week, marching from campus to Nokes-Lasater Field. The band is asking students and fans to join them in the one mile walk that begins at Noon this Saturday.

Led by Wayne Ray, Director of Athletic Bands at Cumberland and an alumnus of the University, the band, along with the cheer and dance teams, will march south on Greenwood Street, take a left onto Leeville Pike and continue down Leeville to Nokes-Lasater. The group will also play in the tailgate area once it arrives at the stadium before taking a short break to prepare for the pregame show, which starts at 1:05 p.m. before the 1:30 p.m. kickoff between the Phoenix and Union College.

Cumberland will reveal the athletic department’s new mascot during the pregame show with the help of the cheer and dance teams.