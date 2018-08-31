TVA customers see fuel rate drop

The total monthly wholesale fuel cost will be 1.668 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential and business consumers and 1.526 cents for large industrial customers served by TVA and local power companies.

The overall system cost for September is 15 percent lower than the three-year average for the month. This is primarily due to expectations for higher hydro generation and lower gas rates.

TVA’s diverse fuel portfolio for generating assets – which includes the three 1,000-megawatt boiling-water reactors at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Athens, Alabama – helps keep fuel costs low with the flexibility to generate electricity from the right energy source, at the right time, to provide the lowest-feasible price to customers across the Tennessee Valley.

Overall, TVA has some of the most competitive rates in the country, with the lowest industrial rates among its Southeast peer utilities and the fifth lowest of the nation’s 100 largest utilities.