Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

April 6

Springtime at the Mill

6 p.m.

Springtime at the Mill will be Friday, April 6 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The April 6 pre-shopping event is VIP night and is $10 admission at the door. The April 7 shopping event will be free and features family activities. A portion of ticket sales will be shared among local charities. For more information, call 615-443-6901 or visit themillatlebanon.com.

Mt. Juliet High School Theatre presents “Cats”

7 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School Theatre Department will present the musical, “Cats,” on Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit mjhstheater.org.

Throwback ’80s Party

7:30 p.m.

The Throwback ’80s Party, featuring the Bueller Band, will be Friday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at capitoltheatretn.com.

April 7

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, April 7 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Walk Across Wilson

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Health Council will hold the Walk Across Wilson event Saturday, April 7 at 9 a.m. at Don Fox Community Park. The community is invited to enjoy fun festivities, a family walk and door prizes. Youth Leadership Wilson will also present the Hungry for Heroes canned food drive for Wilson County Students. Admission to see favorite characters is one canned food item per person. Parents will need to bring their own camera for pictures.

Springtime at the Mill

9 a.m.

Springtime at the Mill will be Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The shopping event will be free and will feature family activities. For more information, call 615-443-6901 or visit themillatlebanon.com.

Tuckers Crossroads School Spring Market

9 a.m.

Tuckers Crossroads School’s Spring Market will be Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tuckers Crossroads School in Lebanon. The event will feature space where vendors can rent booths to sell items and promote businesses, as well as a used-item sale, a bake sale and a silent auction. The event is free to attend. Booth rentals are $30, plus $5 if electricity is needed. Anyone interested in a booth rental should email melvinc@wcschools.com.

Lebanon Goldwing Road Riders Motorcycle Association meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, April 7 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Mt. Juliet High School Theatre presents “Cats”

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School Theatre Department will present the musical, “Cats,” on, April 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit mjhstheater.org.

Wilson Amateur Radio Club meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson Amateur Radio Club will meet Saturday, April 7 at 6 p.m. in room 122 of Labry Hall at Cumberland University. Anyone may attend. For more information, call

Tom Parker at 615-587-2337.

A Chocolate Affair

7 p.m.

The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center will hold its ninth annual Chocolate Affair on Saturday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Two Fat Men Catering will provide food, and Audience of One will present “A Night of Broadway. Tickets are $50 each and a table for eight is $500. Tickets must be purchased by March 31. For tickets or more information, visit chocolateaffair.net or call 615-449-7975.

April 8

“Peter Pan” Auditions at Encore Theatre Co.

5 p.m.

Auditions for the Lux Radio Theater presentation of “Peter Pan” from the classic play by James M. Barrie and directed by Mary Gingold will be Sunday, April 8 from 5-7 p.m. and Monday, April 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Performances will be May 4-6. Roles for all voices and all ages will be available. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Some roles will be read by the same person. Headshots and bios will not be required. Anyone with questions may email Gingold at mgingold@comcast.net.

April 9

“Peter Pan” Auditions at Encore Theatre Co.

6 p.m.

Auditions for the Lux Radio Theater presentation of “Peter Pan” from the classic play by James M. Barrie and directed by Mary Gingold will be Monday, April 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Performances will be May 4-6. Roles for all voices and all ages will be available. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Some roles will be read by the same person. Headshots and bios will not be required. Anyone with questions may email Gingold at mgingold@comcast.net.

“Double Wide Texas Auditions at Encore Theatre Co.

6 p.m.

Auditions for “Double Wide Texas,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy directed by Michael Rex, will be Monday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Performances will be weekends from June 1-10. Roles will be available for three men and six women between 20-70 years old. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Headshots and bios will be welcomed but not required. Anyone with questions may email Rex at athulf36@gmail.com.

April 10

Lebanon Retirees Group meeting

9 a.m.

The city of Lebanon Retirees Group will meet Tuesday, April 10 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to those people who have retired from the city of Lebanon municipal government. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month from September until May.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its leading women luncheon Tuesday, April 10 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Whitney Simpson with Bloom Yoga Studio will speak on mindset and building momentum. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

“Double Wide Texas Auditions at Encore Theatre Co.

6 p.m.

Auditions for “Double Wide Texas,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy directed by Michael Rex, will be Tuesday, April 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Performances will be weekends from June 1-10. Roles will be available for three men and six women between 20-70 years old. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Headshots and bios will be welcomed but not required. Anyone with questions may email Rex at athulf36@gmail.com.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, April 10 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

April 12

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Women in the Lead, featuring guest speaker Amber Hurdle, author of “The Bombshell Business Woman, on Thursday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 per person. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Wilson Books From Birth will hold its annual Imagination Dinner on Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Table sponsorships for eight are available for $250. Call Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586 to sponsor a table. The dinner follows a “wacky waiter” format. By sponsoring a table, patrons can select a person to be their waiter for the evening. The Imagination Dinner benefits Wilson Books from Birth, a division of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Wilson County. The literacy service mails one age-appropriate book each month to every child in Wilson County from birth to 5 years old at no cost to the family.

April 13

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, April 13 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Amy Nichols, director of the Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be the guest speaker. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Winfree Bryant Middle School presents “The Mad Tea Party”

7 p.m.

Aviator Drama will present “The Mad Tea Party” on Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

April 14

Hearts Take Flight

9 a.m.

Hearts Take Flight, a tug-of-war event against a King Air 350 plane to benefit the Arc Tennessee, will be Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m. at Hollingshead Aviation at the Smyrna-Rutherford County Airport. The Arc Tennessee is a grassroots, nonprofit, statewide advocacy organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Founded in 1952, the Arc Tennessee is affiliated with the Arc United States and works collaboratively with local chapters across the state.

Shine the Light

10 a.m.

Shine the Light, a child abuse awareness event by the Keith Edmonds Foundation, will be Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field, Cumberland University’s football field, at 400 Harding Drive in Lebanon. All ages will be able to enjoy the variety of activities, including inflatables, face painting, a dunk tank, corn hole, games, food and music. And it will all be free. The Wilson County school with the highest number of students in attendance will be awarded the annual Joshua Osborne award. The award is named in memory of the victim of one of Wilson County’s worst cases of child abuse. For more information on the event and the Keith Edmonds Foundation, visit keithedmondsfoundation.org.

Senior Adult Resource Fair

3:30 p.m.

The Senior Adult Resource Fair will be Thursday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. A panel discussion will be at 6 p.m. Registration is available at gracenaz.com/seniorfair or 615-822-9233.

Wilson County Civic League Annual Fundraiser

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Civic League will hold its annual fundraiser Saturday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. The theme will be “Be a Part of the Solution: Sexual Violence Prevention” and will feature guest speaker Shan Foster, senior director of external affairs with YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Tickets are $40 each. For more information, call 615-449-0719.

Winfree Bryant Middle School presents “The Mad Tea Party”

7 p.m.

Aviator Drama will present “The Mad Tea Party” on Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

April 15

Winfree Bryant Middle School presents “The Mad Tea Party”

2 p.m.

Aviator Drama will present “The Mad Tea Party” on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

A Tribute to Military Families

2:30 p.m.

A Tribute to Military Families, starring Lee Greenwood and Rosemarie, will be Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. General admission tickets are $25 or $50 for VIP passes to meet Greenwood and other performers. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be given to Operation Stand Down. For tickets, visit rrnashville.com and click on the events tab.

April 16

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be Monday, April 16 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. All those who come to donate from April 9 through May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. More details are available at redcrossblood.org/lets-do-more.

April 17

Chill with Kona Ice

2 p.m.

Kona Ice will give away free tastings of a variety of flavors Tuesday, April 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

April 18

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its connection luncheon Wednesday, April 18 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be James Field, president of Concept Technology, who will share tips for an award-winning company culture. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Wednesday, April 18, Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The April 18 show will feature an understudy performance with discounted tickets for $10 each. Tickets for all other shows will be $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 19

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, April 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

April 20

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 21

Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 21 from 7 a.m. until throughout Watertown. It will feature hundreds of booths, thousands of shoppers, antiques, flea market items, tools, collectibles, food and more. For booth rental information, call 615-237-1777 or visit watertowntn.com.

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy PTA Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy’s PTA fundraiser Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 21 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school at 9695 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

CheerVille Spring Fling

9 a.m.

CheerVille in Mt. Juliet will hold its Spring Fling on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott at 1980 Providence Pkwy. There will be a bake sale, raffle, food trucks and more than 25 unique vendors. Proceeds will benefit CheerVille.

Horse Camp for Grown Ups

11 a.m.

Safe Harbor Equine and Livestock Sanctuary will present its second session of Horse Camp for Grown Ups on Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Training Center in Cottontown. The session will focus on basic horsemanship and equitation, including groundwork, riding and driving. Horse Camp for Grown Ups is designed for current horse owners, as well as those who are interested in purchasing or adopting a horse in the future. Participants are encouraged to bring their own horse, or they may borrow one for the day. SHELS is based in Sumner County and has foster farms throughout Middle Tennessee, including Robertson, Wilson, Williamson and Davidson counties and in southern Kentucky.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 22

Dreamland Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Open House Party

1:30 p.m.

Dreamland Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will hold a free open house party Sunday, April 22 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the shelter at 1240 Kelley Lane in Lebanon. Organizers ask all visitors, including vendors, to bring something from the organization’s wish list, which includes paper towels, Clorox wipes, bleach, liquid laundry detergent, 33 gallon and 13 gallon garbage bags and Purina One chicken and rice food. Visitors should bring their own blankets or chairs.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 25

Curriculum Fair

9 a.m.

The Curriculum Fair will be Wednesday, April 25 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature local and national vendors and private vendors selling new and used curriculum for homeschool students. For more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

April 26

Mt. Juliet Parks Department Trivia Night

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Parks Department will hold trivia night Thursday, April 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center. The cost is $35 per person, or a table is $250. It will feature a light dinner and participants showing off their vast knowledge of useless facts. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds will benefit the Mt. Juliet parks system.

Wilson County Tea Party Meet and Greet the Candidates

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Tea Party will hold its Meet and Greet the Candidates event Thursday, April 26 from 7-9 p.m. at Music Valley Baptist Church at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. All voters and candidates for school boards, county and state offices in any of the counties in the Sixth Congressional District are invited. The event is sponsored by the Wilson County Tea Party and newly revitalized Tennessee Sixth Congressional District Tea Party. For more information, call Rob Joines at 615-305-5455 or Tom Hoffman at 615-403-0010.

April 28

Mt. Juliet Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The semi-annual community yard sale to benefit the Mt. Juliet parks system will be Saturday, April 28 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Mundy Park. Booths are $20. For more information, visit mtjuliet-tn.gov/167/parks-recreation-department.

Spring Fest in the Grove

10 a.m.

Spring Fest in the Grove will be Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free event will feature plants, gardening experts, speakers, demonstrations, food and more. A silent auction will be featured to benefit the children’s garden. For more information, call 615-547-6111 or @springfestinthegrove on Facebook.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 Barbecue Fundraiser

4 p.m.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 will hold its barbecue fundraiser Saturday, April 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Hermitage Presbyterian Church at 421 Highland View Drive in Hermitage. Adult meals will be $10, and children 6 and younger can eat for $5. Contact Rachel at 615-573-4653 for tickets or more information.

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

4:30 a.m.

Ride the Music City Star to the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday, April 28 in Nashville. The train will leave the Lebanon station at 4:30 a.m., stop at the other stations in Wilson County and arrive at Riverfront Station at 5:30 a.m. On the return trip, the train will leave Riverfront at noon and arrive in Lebanon at 1 p.m. Roundtrip tickets are $12 each and available at ticketsnashville.com.

May 1

“Suicide: The Ripple Effect” Film Screening

7:30 p.m.

A screening of the film, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” will be Tuesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Providence Stadium 14 at 401 Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. For more on the film, visit suicidetherippleeffect.com. To reserve tickets, visit gathr.us/screening/23132 or contact Joanne Perley at jperley@tspn.org for more information.

May 3

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner will be Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will feature Super Talk 99.7’s Brian Wilson at master of ceremonies, Sixth District congressional candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose and gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee as keynote speaker. Tickets are $50 each, tables for 10 at $500 or a campaign table for $250 and are available on Eventbrite.

May 4

Carroll-Oakland School presents “The Little Mermaid”

6:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland School theatre students will present the play, “The Little Mermaid” on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and students and faculty will be admitted for free.

May 5

Lebanon High School Softball Scramble

8 a.m.

The Lebanon High School Softball Scramble will be Saturday, May 5 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. The entry fee is $110 if paid before April 1 and $125 after. To enter, visit pinecreekgolf.net. For sponsor information or to get questions answered, contact Stacy Bennett at 615-519-2963 or visit lhssoftball2017@gmail.com.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The third-annual Ducky Derby to benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center will be Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Highway 231 North Cumberland Bridge. Ducks may be adopted for $5 each at the Help Center at 203 W. High St. in Lebanon or from any Wilson County Community Help Center board member. First place will receive $2,500, second will get $1,500, third will get $750, and last place will receive $100. Participants do not have to be present to win.

May 12

Bark in the Park

11 a.m.

The 18th-annual Bark in the Park to benefit New Leash on Life will be Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Admission is free, and the event will feature games, giveaways, agility and lure courses and more. For more information, email director@newleashonline.com or call 615-418-7003.

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. All proceeds with benefit Alive Hospice. There will be several prizes to be won, a silent auction, barbecue lunch. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call or text David at 615-483-7800 or visit pinecreekgolf.net for more information.

Watertown High School Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

Watertown High School will induct its second class of honorees Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m. into the Watertown High School Hall of Fame. The inductees will be Debbie Loftis, Bill Robinson and John Donnell Johnson. Tickets are $20 per person and will go on sale Monday, April 2 in the main office at Watertown High School.

May 14

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic

11 a.m.

The 14th annual Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic will be Monday, May 14 at the Golf Club of Tennessee. Tee time will be at 1 p.m. with registration opening at 11 a.m. It will feature lunch, a round of golf and dinner with an awards program to follow, all in support of Habitat of Greater Nashville’s affordable homeownership program. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Lauren Lane Payne at llanepayne@habitatnashville.org.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 28

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com..

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

April 9

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, April 9 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

April 10

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Tuesday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet Tuesday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet Tuesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 12

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Thursday, April 12 at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

April 16

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will met Monday, April 16, at 5 p.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, April 16 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 17

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

April 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

April 26

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 3

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 7

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 10

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.