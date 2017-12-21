Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

10 a.m.

Christmas Eve candlelight services will be Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Cook’s United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

7 p.m.

The annual Christmas Eve candlelight service of Nine Lessons and Carols will be Sunday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on West Main Street in Lebanon. Nine scripture readings, followed by carols sung by the choir and congregation will be featured. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Jan. 3

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Food Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency USDA commodity food giveaway will be Wednesday, Jan. 3 and Thursday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon for low-income families in Wilson County. The office will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, Jan. 3 from noon until 4 p.m. at Keller Williams at 2033 N. Mt. Juliet Rd, Suite 100, in Mt. Juliet. Those who come to give will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To give blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.

Jan. 4

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Food Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency USDA commodity food giveaway will be Thursday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon for low-income families in Wilson County. The office will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Jan. 5

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, Jan. 5 from noon until 5 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic & Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Those who come to give will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To give blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.

Jan. 6

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Jan. 6 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Jan. 8

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Jan. 8 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Jan. 9

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Jan. 9 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Jan. 12

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its community development meeting Friday, Jan. 12 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Hear firsthand about local development projects in the community. The guest speaker will be Clay Banks, regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Breakfast will be served. Online registration is required for seating at mjchamber.org.

Jan. 14

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Jan. 14 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 W. Main St. in Watertown. Those who come to give will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To give blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.

Jan. 15

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Leading Women Luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Early registration is $18 by Jan. 8 at noon, and late registration is $23. The guest speaker will be Tracy Newman, a John Maxwell team certified coach and trainer with the theme, “Put Your Dream to the Test.” Visit mjchamber.org for more information and to register.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Jan. 15 from noon until 4 p.m. in the Wilson County Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Those who come to give will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To give blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.

Jan. 18

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 18 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Jan. 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Choice Awards

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Chamber Choice Awards on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Early-bird registration is $60 per person, and late registration is $70. A premium table for eight is available for $500. To register or for more information, visit mjchamber.org.

Feb. 3

Polar Plunge

8 a.m.

The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Wilson County Special Olympics will be Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. Participants may register at polarplungetn.com or in person at the center. An award will be given for the best costume, and the top donor will receive a year membership to the center. For more information, call Rebecca Bennett at 615-453-7286.

The People’s Agenda

Jan. 2

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Jan. 4

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Jan. 8

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 15

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Jan. 16

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Jan. 22

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 1

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Feb. 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.