Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

April 22

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The spring version of the Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 22 throughout Watertown. For more information, call yard sale coordinator Jim Amero at 615-237-1777 or visit watertowntn.com.

Roar Run 5K

8 a.m.

The ninth annual Byars Dowdy Roar Run 5K will be Saturday, April 22 at the school. A one-mile fun run will begin at 8 a.m., and the 5K will start at about 8:45 a.m. For more information or to register, visit byarsdowdy.org.

Cure For Our Friends Golf Tournament and Dinner Party

8 a.m.

The Cure For Our Friends Golf Tournament will be Saturday, April 22 with tee times at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Windtree Golf Course in Mt. Juliet. The format will be a four-person scramble for $500 per team or $125 per individual. A dinner party will be at 6 p.m., catered by Courtney’s Restaurant. For more information, call Susan Marshall at 615-355-0951, Al Hentsch at 615-969-1103, Vera Smith at 615-330-2850 or visit cureforourfriends.org.

Blue Devil Show ‘n’ Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction

Noon

Blue Devil Show ‘n’ Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction will be Saturday, April 22 from noon until 3 p.m. at Lebanon High School at 500 Blue Devil Blvd. in Lebanon. The Good Wheels Cruisers Car Club will sponsor the event with proceeds going to Lebanon High School band. Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon, and there will be a $20 registration fee. Awards will be handed out at 3 p.m. For more information, call Tom Loftis at 615-604-3554 or Bill Cook at 615-499-8192.

A Chance to Dance

5 p.m.

A Chance to Dance for the special needs community and their families in Wilson County will be Saturday, April 22 from 5-6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center in Mt. Juliet. This year’s event will feature a western theme. For more information, call Joseph Perricone at 615-243-8821.

Winfree Bryant Middle School drama to present “Peter Pan”

7 p.m.

Winfree Bryant Middle School’s drama program will feature the Disney classic musical, “Peter Pan” on Thursday, April 20, Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and will be sold at the door only. For more information, visit aviatordrama.com.

April 23

Country Living Fair

10 a.m.

The Country Living Fair will return to Wilson County on Friday, April 21, Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. One-day admission to the fair is $13 in advance and $16 at the door; three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. An early bird three-day weekend pass is available for $40 and grants early admission April 21-22 at 8:30 a.m. Children 16 and younger will be admitted free. Advance admission tickets for the fair are on sale at all of the Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores in Tennessee. For more, visit countryliving.com/fair.

April 25

Lebanon Fire Department Station No. 4 groundbreaking

11 a.m.

A groundbreaking for the Lebanon Fire Department Station No. 4 will be Wednesday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 109 and East Division Street.

Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Leading Women Luncheon will be Tuesday, April 25 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road, suite 200. The speaker will be Wilson County Schools communications director Jennifer Johnson, a former Channel 4 News anchor. The cost is $18 for chamber members and $23 for non-members. To make reservations, visit mjchamber.org.

April 27

Battle Flag Ranch Stand Up for Veterans

6 p.m.

The third-annual Stand Up for Veterans comedy and dinner fundrasier will be Thursday, April 27 at Life Assembly Church at 555 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. The event will benefit Battle Flag Ranch, which helps families of veterans find the emotional ceasefire they need to once again band together and re-engage life as a united front. Comedian Jonnie W. will return as the featured entertainer. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, visit battleflagranch.com.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Fairview Church at 615-444-0111 or Vicki Atkinson at 615-444-1673 or 615-521-6981.

April 28

Relay for Life Bake Sale

8:30 a.m.

A bake sale to benefit Wilson County Relay for Life will be held Friday, April 28 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at both branches of F&M Bank in Wilson County. Baked goods will be sold all day until they’re gone. For more information, contact Judy Reynolds at 615-444-4841.

Knob Creek Release Party

3 p.m.

Knob Creek will hold a release party to benefit Prospect, Inc. on Friday, April 28 from 3-8 p.m. at Market Basket Liquors at 1505 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-449-7115.

April 29

Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

A community yard sale, featuring more than 20 vendors, will be Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. until noon at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. There will be clothes, toys, furniture, tools and more. Vendor sports are $20 each, which will include two parking spaces. Registration is open at mjparksandrec.org.

Spence Creek Garage Sale

7 a.m.

Spence Creek residents will have a neighborhood-wide garage sale Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring more than 500 homes. Use 10 Owl Drive in Lebanon to get to the neighborhood.

Spring Fest in the Grove

8 a.m.

Spring Fest in the Grove will be Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove Historic Village in Lebanon. The Baddour Parkway Arboretum and Gardens will have a plant sale. Alan Windham, plant pathologist, will also be there to answer questions about plant diseases. Local artisans and vendors will be on hand to sell their handmade items such as goat milk soap, homemade doggie treats, blacksmith items and more. The event will be free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

Passport Fair

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Clerk will hold a passport fair on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for residents of Wilson County. Those interested in purchasing a passport should bring a completed, unsigned DS-11 application, proof of U.S. Citizenship, photo ID, color passport photo and a check or money order for the price of the passport. Cash will not be accepted. A DS-11 application may be found at travel.state.gov. Prices vary for passport books and cards based on age. For more information call the Wilson County Clerk’s office at 615-444-0314.

Keith Edmonds Foundation Shine the Light Event

11 a.m.

The Keith Edmonds Foundation will hold its Shine the Light event for child abuse awareness Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cumberland University. It will feature inflatables, vendors, food, a human pinwheel and more. For more information, call 615-583-9448, email courtnie@keithedmondsfoundation.org or visit keithedmondsfoundation.org.

A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival

Noon

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s 14th annual A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival will be Saturday, April 29 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Sample Tennessee wines and specialty foods, attend wine and food seminars, shop from local crafters and sample craft beer. For more information or to buy tickets, visit mjchamber.org.

April 30

Youth Career Day

2 p.m.

A career day will be Sunday, April 30 from 2-4 p.m. at Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church at 633 Glover St. in Lebanon. The event will be open to all youth.

May 1

Mt. Juliet High School Plant Sale

8:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School greenhouse management class will hold its annual plant sale from Wednesday, April 5 through Monday, May 1 or until it’s sold out at the school at 1874 Golden Bear Gateway. The sale will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information, contact Mitzi Pigg at the school.

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Special Needs Baseball League Signups

5 p.m.

The deadline to sign up for the Smith County Special Needs Baseball League will be Monday, May 1 by 5 p.m. at the Smith County High School Baseball Complex. The league is for any special needs player, regardless of need or age. Peer partners will be available to assist, as needed. The fee will be $25 and will include a shirt. Players will need grey baseball pants. A selection of bats, gloves and batting helmets will be provided. For more information, call Lisa Hembree at 615-418-5229.

May 2

Lebanon Senior Citizens Center expansion groundbreaking

2 p.m.

A groundbreaking for the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center expansion will be Tuesday, May 2 at 2 p.m. at the center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike.

May 3

The Big Payback Wilson County Rally

11 a.m.

The Big Payback Wilson County Rally will be Wednesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. It will feature contests, prizes, giveaways, food trucks and music. For more information on the Big Payback, visit thebigpayback.org.

May 4

National Day of Prayer Observance

Noon

An observance in honor of the National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 4 at noon at the flagpole in front of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

May 6

Free Rock Chip Repair Day Fundraiser

7 a.m.

A free rock chip repair day fundraiser will be Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy at 9695 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Sponsored by All-N-One Auto Glass, the event will feature free windshield rock chip repair. All donations will fund Mt. Juliet Montessori PTA. The academy will also have its annual bake and yard sales.

Twin States Iris Society Juried Show

2 p.m.

The Twin States Iris Society annual juried show is Saturday, May 6 from 2-4 p.m. at Walter J. Baird Middle School at 131 WJB Pride Lane in Lebanon. Admission is free. TSIS is an affiliate of the American Iris Society. This year’s theme will be “Irises at the Arts.” There will also be a sale of Irises from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. from the TSIS beds at the school.

Derby Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Derby Day will be Saturday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Legacy Farms at 8061 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon. It will feature Southern fare, mint juleps and games while wearing derby hats and bowties. For reservations, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Comedy Show to Benefit Watertown Project Graduation

7 p.m.

A comedy show to benefit Watertown Project Graduation will be Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at Watertown Middle School, featuring comedian Jim Seward. Tickets may be purchased from class seniors in advance or at the door for $10 each. Donations may also be made to Project Graduation through Wilson Bank & Trust.

May 7

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Wilson County will meet Monday, May 7 and the first Monday of each month at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Veterans start gathering about 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. meeting. A free meal is served for all attending veterans and guests. Vietnam-era veterans are encouraged to attend for activities. Veterans interested in joining should bring a copy of their DD214. For more information, call Dave Murdock at 615 785-8127.

May 8

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

May 9

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, May 9 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

May 10

Hamilton Springs Station groundbreaking

10:30 a.m.

A groundbreaking for Hamilton Springs Station, Middle Tennessee’s first transit-orientated development, will be Wednesday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. at 100 Gaston Park Drive in Lebanon.

May 11

Free Pancake Breakfast for Wilson County Veterans

7 a.m.

Keller Williams Realty in Mt. Juliet, the Wilson County Veterans Service Office, American Legion of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, Vietnam Veterans of America in Lebanon, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Courtney’s Restaurant will present a free pancake breakfast to Wilson County veterans May 11 from 7-9:30 a.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The public is invited to attend and bring a donation of a non-perishable food item to be distributed to veterans and members of the Senior Citizens Awareness Network of Wilson County. For more information, call Wendy Dyes at 615-715-0913.

Lebanon Municipal Airport terminal ribbon cutting

2 p.m.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new terminal at the Lebanon Municipal Airport will be Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at the airport at 1160A Franklin Road.

Airport Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

2 p.m.

The Lebanon Municipal Airport will hold a ribbon cutting for the Fixed Based Operation on Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at the airport, 760 Franklin Road in Lebanon. The event is open to the public will include food, music and games.

Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Historic Lebanon will hold its annual Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Venue 142 in the Historic Arcade Building at 142 Public Square in Lebanon. Tickets are $25 and will include dinner and an annual membership as a Friend of Historic Lebanon. Tickets are available at the Historic Lebanon office at 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon or online at historiclebanon.com/friendsdinner. Advanced purchase is required, and seating is limited. Those who plan to attend should get tickets by May 8.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

May 13

Empower Me Day of Dreams

7 a.m.

The Empower Me Day of Dreams will be Saturday, May 13 at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field in Lebanon. It will feature Jere’s Ride at 7 a.m., Dream Riders at 9:30 p.m., Gabby’s Walk for Change at 10 a.m. and Donovan’s Jam at 10:30 a.m., along with food, a silent auction, face painting and inflatables. For more information or to register for any of the events, visit empowermecenter.com.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The second annual Ducky Derby will be Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the State Route 231 North Cumberland Bridge. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center. Adults 18 and older may purchase tickets from the Help Center for $5 each, and duck owners do not have to be present to win. The first-place winner will receive $2,500.

Bark in the park

11 a.m.

New Leash on Life will hold the 17th annual Bark in the Park event Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes dog friendly activities such as an agility course, vendors, contests and giveaways. Admission is free.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving on active duty or of a service-connected cause is welcome to join. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Mother and Son Dance

6 p.m.

The fifth annual Mother and Son Dance by MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon to benefit Lyttle Fox Therapy for its new special needs playground will be Saturday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. The cost is $20 per mother and son, $5 for each additional son and $10 for each additional mother or grandmother. Tickets are available in person at the center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/MotherSonDanceOfMtJulietLebanon.

May 18

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

May 20

Heritage Peace Garden Celebration

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Black History Committee will present the 6th annual Heritage Peace Garden celebration on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Pickett Chapel, 209 East Market Street in Lebanon. The event will honor local individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community. Archaeologist Phillip Hodge will also present findings from the grounds at Pickett Chapel. For more information call 615-444-9487.

May 28

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Ceremony

2:30 p.m.

The annual decoration ceremony will be Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

June 9

Wilson County Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

The People’s Agenda

April 25

Joint Economic and Community Development Board meeting

7:30 a.m.

The board of directors of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council work session

5 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. to discuss the proposed budget for the mayor, legal, finance, MIS and compensation departments.

Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee will meet Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 27

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

May 1

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

May 2

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 6

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

May 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.