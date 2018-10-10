Sheriff's Reports Sept. 18-22

Sept. 18

April Nichole Mabery, 38, of Beth Page, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Ralph Clay Martin, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Jeffery Tyrone Neal, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

Kayla Rose Rhodes, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Larry Wayne Shortt, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

James Darrell White, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Sept. 19

Breanna Lynn Brown, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Londratis Dupree Clark, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Matthew Wayne Clayton, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Alla Sergey Kotova, 22, of Antioch, was charged with DUI.

Michael Andrew Maddock, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Derrick Evan Smith, 41, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Tamaurice Treyvone Smith, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Jamie Duane Stroud, 39, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Leesha Lynn Sullings, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benito Antonio Torres, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sept. 20

David Kyle Bockoven, 31, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, reckless endangerment, DUI and violation of probation.

Jonathan Wayne Campbell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Brandon Keith Cox, 25, of Brush Creek, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Caleb Westley Denney, 31, of Carthage, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Lisa Marie Dotson, 59, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Fredrick Lashane Garret, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fred Franklin Jones, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jaclyn Helen Kelley, 39, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Dale McNabb, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Steven Miller, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, driving on a revoked, suspended or canceled driver’s license and DUI.

Joshua Leon Moss, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Matthew Stephans Roe, 29, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Gayle Lee Settles, 41, of Castillian Springs, was charged with contempt.

Shana Jean Shahan, 37, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Malissa Jane Stafford, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Mark Gregory Thompson, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with burglary and parole violation.

Casey Patrick Whitehead, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with vandalism.

Sept. 21

Melanie Rose Allen, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Mohamed Abdullhi Bilal, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Charles Byrd, 21, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property.

Courtney Nicole Caldwell, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule 1.

Darrell Duane Collis, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Samuel Edward Fox, 39, of Brush Creek, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Paul Aaron Hester, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Holt Morrel, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Jeremy Lafayette Taylor, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Geneva Ann Tinker, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Matthew Ray Ward, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sept. 22

Mildred Suzette Capps, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Dyln Ray Clark, 29, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Jeremiah Antwaine Clemmons, 31, of Mountain City, was charged with failure to pay child support.

James Samuel Dawson, 37, of Hendersonville, was charged with theft of property, possession of fraudulent credit/debit, identity theft and failure to appear.

Amber Dawn Finley, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal conspiracy and initiating process intended to result in methamphetamine manufacturing.

William Sammy Harding, 33, of Fairview, was charged with failure to appear.

Charles Brett Hedgepath, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

Sheryl Gean Jones, 30, of Madison, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of conditional release.

David Jonathan Livingston, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Lekendrick Demajiontae Malone, 20, of Trenton, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, failure to give immediate notice on accident and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Holly Anna Pervis, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Randy Shane Phillips, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Shonda Jane Reedy, 48, of Manchester, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Phillip Trenton Smith, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, unlawful removal of tag, tampering with or fabricating evidence, simple drug possession, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

Keantre Vontario Young, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and violation of probation.

–Staff Reports