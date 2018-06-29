Sheriff's Reports for June 15-17

June 15

Austin David Dodd, 22, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of evading arrest, simple drug possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colby Keaton Dunn, 46, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrew Deandre Fagan, 23, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Ian Kyle Fant, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Sophia Marie Finley, 33, of Goodlettsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Alexis Hope Frederick, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Clayton Garrington, 37, of Nashville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Joseph Christopher Gebhardt, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Floyd Lewis Gillihan, 52, of Petersburg, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jonathan Vincent Golden, 35, of Greenbrier, was charged with violation of probation.

Jarrett Darnail Guy, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

John Frank Heath, 40, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Angel Lanon Hennessey, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Crystal Lynn Howell, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dalton James Johnstone, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayla Sandra Lamie, 26, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Christopher Decorey McDougle, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tyontez Rasheed Moore, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Regina Starr Murphy, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Luis Gerardo Ramirez, 26, of Irving, Texas, was charged with driving without a license.

Lamika Renay Shaw, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Brandon Wayne Shelton, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Rolf Jacob Sherman, 43, of Pine Haven, West Virginia, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Joshua Daniel Struempf, 31, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Sherman Quintell Walker, 45, of Memphis, was charged with failure to appear.

June 16

Ryan James Dakhil, 23, of Old Hickory, was charged with simple drug possession.

Jordan Ryne Funke, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault and aggravated assault.

Steven Michael Gayhart, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Weston Allen Gentry, 26, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Tanner Harper, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal attempt.

Halen Storm Hill, 25, of Unionville, was charged with violation of probation.

Gerald Michael Johnson, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Vernon Thomas Mendoza, 41, of Baxter, was charged with identity theft.

Ryan Matthew Queen, 25, of Gordonsville, was charged with public drunkenness.

James Stanley, 60, of Salem New Hampshire, was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

Adam James Sullivan, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession and manufacture with intent for resale and aggravated assault.

Ashley Sierra-Rai Woodard, 22, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

June 17

Devin Andrew Breece, 23, of Madison, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

James Terry Brown, 69, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Marcus Daniel Bushey, 23, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Lamonte Marques Dillard, 37, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Alissa Rayshell T. Kennedy, 25, of Alexandria, was charged with aggravated assault, simple drug possession and vandalism.

Laycee Brooke Monroe, 27, of Maryville, was charged with public drunkenness and violating conditional release.

Amanda Lynn Morgan, 22, of Milton, was charged with domestic assault.

Amanda Marie Nunez, 35, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lance Albert Patterson, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Carla Bianca Phillips, 29, of Hermitage, was charged with public drunkenness.

