Sheriff's reports for March 26-27

March 26

Larry Antonio Pitts, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs, vandalism, domestic assault and criminal violation of probation.

Samantha Latricia Ponder, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Matthew Kyle Strane, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Angel Denise Sullivan, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespassing.

Carl Reid Thorson, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Ricky Lee Tisdale, 41, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Amilcai Laines Torres, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Henry Lee Ulmer, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

James Roy Weir, 24, of Lebanon, was held for court.

March 27

Otis Keith Davis, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Howard Frederick Baer, 30, of LaVergne, was held for court.

Timothy James Beadle, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Catherine Walser Bick, 53, of Franklin, was charged with violation of probation.

Terry Michael Blythe, 34, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jamie Lee Boyd, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joseph Ray Griffith, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Gary Lawrence Hasty, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

John Myrick Hayes, 35, of Nashville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, two counts simple drug possession, driving with revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shelby Kathrine Hestla, 23, of Colombia, was charged with failure to appear.

Jennifer Brooke Hopkins, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

David Glenn Hunt, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

