Sheriff's reports for Nov. 21-22

November 21

Steven Ray Griffith, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with sales tax evasions and registration violation.

Tenisha Jeanette Grimes, 36, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Robby Lewis Harris, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Katie Marie Ivey, 26, of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Miquel Johnson, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer.

Mark Anthony King, 45, of Nashville, was held for court.

Christopher Leftridge, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and criminal trespass.

Sarah Jean Loftis, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lawrence Theodore Maio, 41, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Latoya Marie McDuffie, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of evading arrest and two counts of driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kimberly Lorene Messick, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal simulation.

Samantha Marie Moore, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Ryan Thomas Nichols, 28, of Gordonsville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Amanda Maria Nunez, 35, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to pay child support, contempt of court, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Sheryl Leighann Story, 44, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jeremy Lee Toombs, 40, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Billy Ray Turner, 46, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Nicholas Jeffery Walden, 30, of Cross Plains, was held for court.

November 22

Jessica Renay Boyd, 29, of Memphis, was charged with failure to appear.

William Chavez Cartmell, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrests, evading arrest, drugs simple possession and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

David Dwayne Davis, 43, of Lafayette, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

