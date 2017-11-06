Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 3

Antwan Catrell Robinson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Wayne Russell, 40, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Ann Sams, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lucas Noah Sprayberry, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with cruelty to animals.

Ryan Neal Thomas, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with robbery, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and evading arrest.

Timothy James Zawacki, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

October 4

Paul Patrick Adamovic, 44, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Billy Dewayne Baines, 33, of Hendersonville, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and failure to pay child support.

Michael Brandon Baines, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Devin Paul Barrett, 20, of Tullahoma, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Bradley Kent Cotter, 47, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

Phillip Wayne Cragwall, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Larry Mark Duke, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Taylor Fisher, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Kevin Ray Harbin, 26, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of public drunkenness.

Christopher Adam Harn, 33, was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Anthony Hollis, 33, of Lebanon, was charge with two counts of assault, domestic assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

William Anthony Ingalsbe, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Timothy Francis Lytle, 48, of Goodletsville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Hezekiah Sharrod Moses, 36, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Kimberly Ann Rudderham, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Thomas Allen Seay, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lisa Ellen Stafford, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Brandon Taylor, 37, of Bristol, was charged with public drunkenness.

Ashley Lynn Tucker, 28, of Cotton Town, was charged with violation of probation.

