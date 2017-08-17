Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 5

Michael Rocky Marks, 32, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Montford Ray McCurry, 54, of Cookeville was charged with failure to appear.

Kennith Lee Moss, 50, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Oshea Markell Owens, 44, of Murfreesboro was charged with disorderly conduct.

Alice Anne Perryman, 35, of Hermitage was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property worth between $10000 and $60000.

Leslie Shannon Reed, 24, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Tony Morriea Wallace, 30, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Lillard Dewitt Wright, 30, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

June 6

Jimmy Dwayne Cline, 36, of Clarksville was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Kenneth Todd Dickerson, 39, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Danielle Mae Ellis, 20, of Nashville was held for court.

Richard Asa Ellithorpe, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

James Wesley Frazier, 29, of Clarksville was charged with not paying child support.

James Ashton Donnell Jackson, 27, of Lavergne, was charged with improper display, having no headlights on his vehicle, no proof of insurance and no license carried.

Steve Franklin Mabe, 43, of Smithville was charged with theft of property, criminal aggravated trespassing, two counts of drugs simple possession, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alie Dejuan Oldham, 42, of Murfreesboro was charged with contempt.

Sabrina Nichole Phelps, 35, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Rosalie May Rhoten, 24, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Lynn Savage, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Daryl Eugene Skates, 55, of Lebanon was charged with contempt.

David Jason Underwood, 38, of Nashville was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent law.

June 7

Debra Ann Boykin, 53, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

James Donte Burns, 37, of Old Hickory was charged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kacy Renee Davenport, 23, of Alexandria was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Larry Darnell Eddings, 52, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Kayla Dawn Fontenot, 25, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise of less than $500.

Georgette Clacythia Galindo, 35, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear.

Bill Garrett, 41, of Hartsville was charged with five counts of not paying child support.

Steven Delon Jackson, 40, of Lebanon was charged with parole violation.

Blakely Colin Johnson II, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with contempt.

Johnesha Elaine Kirkendoll, 20, of Lebanon was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Ashlee Cheri Lopez, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Allen Moss, 23, of Madison was charged with violation of probation.

Clayton Matthew Phifer, 19, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Brandon Quinton Potts, 36, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Anthony Shelton, 30, of Alexandria was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Michael Kevin Speight, 60, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

