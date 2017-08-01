Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 16

Catherine Louise Leech, 46, of Carthage was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Angelo Lessary, 29, of Antioch was charged with domestic assault.

Kevin Scot Lumbert, 27, of Goodletsville was charged with aggravated assault.

Tommy Ray Mathis, 46, of Smithville was charged with failure to pay child support.

Artemio Rosales-Altamia, 25, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Lamont Deshawn Rutland, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of violation of community supervision.

Ashley Lynn Tucker, 28, of Gallatin was charged with failure to appear.

May 17

Nolan Lee Allison, 20, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Brittany Julia Balance, 19, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and evading arrest.

William Eric Barr, 35, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Price Mack Cochran, 19, of Lebanon was charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing.

Katie Lynne Davenport, 26, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Amanda Fay Gambill, 31, of Franklin was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Christopher Devonte Goodley, 24, of Antioch was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and evading arrest.

Brandon Paul Leach, 18, of Mt. Juliet was charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing.

Jenny Anne-Marie Person, 22, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Felipe Ramirez, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Nathaniel Clay Rice, 36, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

David Royce Rollin, 67, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and violation of conditional release domestic.

Lisa Diane Rollin, 43, of Lebanon was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Natasha Rae Sullivan, 22, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Delazishia Tynishia Tate, 26, of Lavergne was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher John Therrell, 39, of Dayton was charged with failure to appear.

Douglas Scott Tompkins, 25, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Edmond Watson, 45, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Dillion Williams, 18, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated robbery, false imprisonment and theft of property of $500-$1000.

May 18

Christopher Keith Allen, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Tiffanie Gail Anders, 29, of Gallatin was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jerry Apple Birdwell, 51, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Kaitlyn Brooke Brennan, 21, of Carthage was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jeremy Boyd Brewer, 46, of Bethpage was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Sidrick Arnez Clark, 31, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Alinda Shontell Claybrooks, 45, of Watertown was charged with parole violation.

Christopher Michael Coker, 44, of Hermitage was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Shavonna Roxxanne Crutchfield, 24, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Raven Symone Edmond, 23, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Jimmy Lee Foster, 37, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Lee Franklin, 25, of Alexandria was charged with failure to appear.

Jernellan Meshaun Liles, 26, of Nashville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mario Ladonus Marshall, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

McKenna Sue Mattson, 20, of Hartsville was charged with violation of probation.

Amanda Marie Nunez, 34, of Gallatin was charged with failure to pay child support.

Haven Chance Pettit, 29, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Mark Curtis Rand, 21, of Watertown was charged with failure to appear.

Schasta Tristin Rodgers, 30, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Michael Brooks Rollins, 46, of Nashville was charged with reckless endangerment and vandalism worth $500 or greater.

Desiree Renee Sircy, 28, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Ann Stewart, 35, of Hendersonville was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Edward Thomas, 49, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

–Staff Reports