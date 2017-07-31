Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 15

Terri Jean Gilliland, 36, of Watertown was charged with three counts of forgery or passing of a forged instrument.

April Deanne Guard, 33, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Dwight Carrol Guinn, 31, of Gallatin was charged with failure to appear and DUI.

Jennifer Lynn Hargrove, 44, of Lebanon was charged with violation of the implied consent law and DUI.

Beverly Marie Hearty, 36, of Watertown was charged with schedule III drug violations.

William Drake Liles, 28, of Lancing was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Ryne Manning, 24, of Lebanon was charged with contempt of court, theft of property worth between $500 and $1000 and aggravated burglary.

Chad Edwin Moore, 42, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Casey Inezz Morris, 35, of Linden was charged with failure to appear.

Stefan Taylor Reed, 25, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Jonathan Boyd Serrano, 28, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Jared Randall Sims, 38, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Justin Antwan Stallworth, 28, of Moss Point, MS was charged with violation of probation.

Winston Fitzgerald White, 50, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Christian David Zinkland, 24, of Cameron, MO was charged with five counts of statutory rape.

May 16

Trenton Londale Adams, 26, of Hendersonville was charged with failure to appear.

Douglas Arthur Barr, 36, of Nashville was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Lajuanna Joanne Cook, 45, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Katie Lynn Davenport, 26, of Watertown was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Ian Kyle Fant, 18, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Carl Edward Goolsby, 50, of Brush Creek was charged with failure to appear.

Dana Elaine Graves, 28, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Watson Irwin, 29, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Travis Sentell Jackson, 38, of Watertown was charged with five counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

–Staff Reports