Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 9

Wanda Mae Plumley, 42, of Madison was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ismael Mejia-Sanches, 26, of Gallatin was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mickey William Smith, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, DUI and two counts of violation of probation.

April 10

Christopher Arroyo, 22, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

Stevie Rebeca Avendano, 30, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Kristina Marie Bishop, 40, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

Sara Leeann Bynum, 38, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Andrew Preston Carroll, 35, of Nashville was held for court.

Jaye Bransford Carter, 51, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Charles Joseph Conover, 25, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000, two counts of criminal violation of probation, theft of services worth less than $500, two counts of burglary or burglary of a motor vehicle, failure to appear, disorderly conduct and criminal impersonation.

Charles Micheal Fortune, 38, of Murfreesboro, was held for court.

Jessy Nicole Fowler, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demetris Rafeal Golson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Jonathan Gray, 39, of Mount Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Lamont Green, 57, of Gallatin, was charged with two counts of DUI, tapering with or fabricating evidence and simple possession of drugs.

Justin Earl Hardin, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and criminal violation of probation.

Chassity Nicole Harrell, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, identity theft and three counts of failure to appear or bond jumping.

Justin Glynn Hulse, 27, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Brandon Michael Jennings, 30, of Watertown, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Noah Benjamin Kellerhals, 18, of Mount Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Erika Guadalupe Lugo, 29, of Mount Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.