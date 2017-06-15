Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 7

William Thomas Sanders, 47, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ah’Daja Charquese Smith, 21, of La Vergne was charged with violation of probation.

Tony Nicklos Vantrease, 55, of Hermitage was charged with failure to pay child support.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Lila Joy Yamaguchi, 40, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

April 8

Ryan Thomas Dillard, 31, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Parker James Hindle, 24, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Amanda Danielle Holmes, 25, of White Bluff was charged with violation of probation.

Johnny La Rosa-Calzada, 26, of Miami, FL was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Elijah Tyrone McLaurin, 22, of Lebanon was charged with driving without a license.

Christopher Lawrence Putty, 45, of Nashville was charged with six counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument and theft of property worth less than $500.

Jerome Robert Richardson, 25, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear, theft of property worth less than $500 and sale of schedule II drugs.

Christopher Lamar Robinson, 21, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Chavez Alvarez Yordan, 39, or Miami, FL was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

April 9

Christopher Keith Allen, 34, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Lucia Pantaleon Aviles, 22, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Brooke Ashley Eckard, 24, of Franklin was charged with evading arrest and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ron Ellis Kinslow, 48, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Johnathan Richard Lyda, 35, of Carthage was charged with two counts of driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Demarcus Antione Mcclain, 25, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Jose Pablo Mejia-Rameriz, 24, of Franklin was charged with public drunkenness. Antonyo Richard Netherton, 37, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.