Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 8

Steven Perry Bryan, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Georgie Ray Carver, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Joshua Lee Franklin, 25, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffrey Alan Hale, 36, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation, theft of property and vandalism.

James Austin Hart, 22, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Travis Sentell Jackson, 38, of Watertown, was charged with unlawful carry or possession of a weapon and drugs simple possession.

Chad Lee Mathis, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Eugene Lee Mestan, 36, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Alexis Brooke Nelson, 20, of Cookeville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs, theft of merchandise worth less than $500, bond jumping and failure to appear.

Anthony Jermaine Odom, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Hubaldo Pantaleon, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

Joshua Lee Pena, 35, of Manchester, was charged with violation of probation.

Isaac Jermaine Richardson, 31, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Sherri Elizabeth Steverson, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jimmy Ray Tatum, 35, of Pell City, Ala., was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

James Addison Thigpen, 25, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Walter Veal, 45, of Hilham, was charged with public drunkenness.

Darricka La’Sha York, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, two counts of failure to appear and bond jumping.

Feb. 9

Kimberly Ann Allen, 52, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

James Robert Baker, 30, of Lyes, was charged with DUI.

Joshua De-Shun Brantley, 29, of LaVergne, was held for court.

Dakota Lee Elmer, 21, of Old Hickory, was held for court.