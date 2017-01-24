Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 2

Patricia Lynn Linder, 36, of McMinnville, was charged with violation of probation failure to appear/bond jumping.

Pedro Jesus Maldonado, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Crystal Danielle Mofield, 38, of Elmwood, was charged with violation of probation.

Landon Ryan Pace, 20, of Lebanon, was charged, with violation of probation.

Jerome Antwaune Perkins, 41, of Nashville, was held for court.

Michelle Lee Tayse, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping.

Kenneth Eugene Young, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Nov. 3

Maria Diane Antle, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Dwayne Bowers, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Larenza Nicole Bowman, 36, of Watertown, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Burns, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

Robert Paul Bush, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Donte Terrell Fentress, 21, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping.

Woodrow George Gahagan, 73, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

Kimberly Nicole Glover, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Shawn Anthony Harris, 34, of Watertown, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Michael John Adam Joiner, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Josh David Kegley, 31, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise and failure to appear.

Angela Dawn Manier, 41, of Carthage, was charged with two counts of probation and failure to appear.

Haven Chance Pettit, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Lynn Sanders, 42, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear and failure to appear/bond jumping.

Krista Marie Stewart, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Olivia Presley Tankersly, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Ray Wooden, 23, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of an order of protection.