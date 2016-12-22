Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Sept. 29

Jasmine Renee Lewis, 24, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Ashley Skylar Locke, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and DUI.

Corey Lynn McClure, 28, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Charles Hubert Russell, 38, of Christiana, was charged with two counts of possession of schedule II drugs, one count of failure to appear and drug paraphernalia.

Keith Paul Sutton, 27, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Branton Jazza Jatol Vann, 25, of Lumberton, N.C., was charged with possession, manufacture with intent for resale.

Kurt Kollin Vinson, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Sept. 30

James Elmore Adams, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Everette Terrell Beasley, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with motor vehicle habitual offender.

Maria Alexandra Cavalier, 31, of Alexandria, was charged with non-violent child neglect and public drunkenness.

Eric Nicholas Denson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with passing a forged instrument, violation of probation and theft of property worth between $500-$1,000.

Allen Dewayne Harper, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Brandon Lee Jackson, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Robert Steven Miller, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Wilma Jean Pachuta, 67, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Gayle Hubbard Robinson, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with harboring a runaway juvenile.

Juan Libano Villalobos, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Kratio Tyren Word, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Oct. 1

Brandon Lee Austin, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Derek Lee Chaffin, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

David Wayne Cooksey, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Steven Michael Hawkins, 25, of Clarksville, was charged with criminal trespassing.