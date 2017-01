Bertrand earned letters in track and field, wrestling and football at Blackman High School, including all-area honors from the Daily News Journal as a junior and senior for the Blaze. He is the son of Ray Bertrand and Teresa Hicks.

Atkins was a track and field letterwinner at Spruce Creek High School in Daytona Beach. He is the son of Calvin Atkins and Lisa Hogg.

Cumberland will begin indoor competition for the 2016-17 academic year this Saturday at the Auburn Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.