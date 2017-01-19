Men's tennis picked fourth in MSC preseason poll

First-year head coach Norman Kalkhoff returns four letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 8-9 overall, 3-3 in Mid-South action. Senior Jose Ortega Vela is the only upperclassmen on the squad, with sophomore Axel Lucich posting a 16-7 singles mark and a 14-10 doubles record in 2015-16.

Sophomore Thiago Lopes finished last season 12-14 in singles and 15-10 in doubles, while sophomore Alejandro Rosas Garcia collected a 10-8 mark in singles and a 10-0 record in doubles last year.

The Phoenix have also welcomed 6-foot-4 freshman Riccardo Ferraris along with sophomore Ramon Puertolas to the roster.

Lindsey Wilson received six first-place votes and 36 total points to earn the No. 1 ranking in the coaches’ poll, while the University of the Cumberlands (26 points), Campbellsville (24) and Cumberland (23, other first-place vote) were ranked 2-4 and separated by just three total points.

Pikeville (17) ranked fifth, followed by Georgetown College (15) and first-year program Shawnee State (6) to round out the poll.

Cumberland will open the season Feb. 17-19 at the Green and Gold Invitational in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Phoenix women tabbed second in MSC preseason poll

Cumberland was picked second in the in the Mid-South Conference women’s tennis preseason coaches’ poll released Tuesday by the league office.

The Phoenix and first-year head coach Norman Kalkhoff must replace 2016 All-Americans Angelica Sepulveda and Tarsha de Souza, who combined for 29 singles and 46 doubles victories last season.

Seniors Franki Jecker and Sarah Edwards and juniors Trinidad Aguirre and Jasmine Shankar along three promising freshmen will lead Cumberland into the 2017 campaign, which begins Feb. 17-19 at the Green and Gold Invitational in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Jecker finished last season 14-9 in singles and teamed with Edwards for a 16-8 doubles mark, with Edwards adding 12 singles victories as well. Shankar posted a 13-9 singles record last year and Aguirre battled injuries all spring for an 8-8 singles record.

Ainhoa Garjio Garrido and Marta Ferrando Pea were ranked 16th in doubles and Garjio Garrido was 24th in singles in the Oracle/ITA Women’s Tennis Preseason Rankings published in late November.

Garjio Garrido posted three singles victories en route to the semifinals at the ITA Southeast Championships in September in Georgetown, Ky., the only fall event for the Phoenix. She and Ferrando Pea lost in the semifinals in doubles at the ITA Southeast Championships, posting two wins along the way.

Lindsey Wilson was picked first in the poll with six first-place votes and 36 total points. Cumberland picked up the other first-place vote and 29 points for second place, with the University of the Cumberlands (23 points) in third.

Campbellsville and Georgetown College tied for fourth with 20 points, followed by Pikeville (11) and Shawnee State (8).