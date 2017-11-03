logo

Cumberland wrestling

Nguyen, Jones, Floyd ranked

Staff Reports • Nov 3, 2017 at 4:34 PM

Cumberland senior Sean Nguyen, junior DeAndre Jones and sophomore Jon Floyd were all ranked in their respective weight classes in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll announced recently by the national office.

The Phoenix will open the 2017-18 campaign Saturday at the Patriot Open in Williamsburg, Ky.

Nguyen begins the year ranked fifth at 125 after registering a 16-11 mark last season. The Spring Hill, Fla., native posted a 3-2 record in the NAIA East Region Qualifier and was 2-2 at the NAIA Championships in 2016-17. He enters 2017-18 as the top-ranked wrestler at 125 in the Mid-South Conference.

Jones, a transfer from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, is ranked 17th at 197. He was a two-time junior college All-American, once at Ellsworth and one year at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kan.

Floyd comes in at ninth at 285, finishing last season 15-11 overall. The Springboro, Ohio, native just missed out on a trip to the national tournament, registering a 4-2 mark in the NAIA East Region Qualifier.

