Croley wins at 157; Crowell, Turner take second at Cumberland Open

Croley swept through five matches to claim the individual title at 157, starting with a 16-1 technical fall against Mark Taijeron and a 16-0 tech fall versus Huntingdon’s Sam Garrison. The Pigeon Forge native posted an 8-3 decision against Bobby Ehman from the University of the Cumberlands and an 8-1 decision over Brady Emerson in the semifinals. The senior won an 8-3 decision in the finals versus Reinhardt’s Tucker Russo.

Crowell pinned Huntingdon’s Austin Threatt at 4:12 at 197 and also won by fall at 4:41 over Lindsey Wilson’s Elliott Porter. The Lakeland, Fla., native won a 4-2 decision in Sudden Victory in the semifinals before dropping a 3-2 decision in the finals to Lindsey Wilson’s Kohl Dodd.

Turner registered a 5-2 decision over Huntingdon’s Jesse Rowlen at 285 and collected an 8-3 decision versus Shorter’s Bret Winters. He won 5-3 in a tiebreaker against Reinhardt’s Jonathon Hill before dropping a 7-4 decision in the finals to Campbellsville’s Nate Jackson.

Tidswell pinned Shorter’s Stephen Corasaniti at 4:56 at 141 before picking up a 7-5 Decision over Reinhardt’s Caleb Mariakis. In the semifinals the Memphis native pinned Life’s Logan Chastain in 5:27 but lost a 9-5 decision in the finals to Shorter’s Kalvin Harris.

Martinez posted a pair of victories at 125, collecting a 7-2 decision over Reinhardt’s Johan Olarte and a 6-3 decision against John Hernandez. The Rowland Heights, Calif., native lost in the semifinals by fall at 4:44 to Life’s Devane Dodgens and also lost by fall at 6:26 to John Williams from the University of the Cumberlands in the backdraw.

Favors also registered a pair of wins in the main draw at 141, an 11-4 decision versus Reinhardt’s Keegan Sharpe and a 7-4 Decision against Cameron Nolan from the University of the Cumberlands. The Stone Mountain, Ga., native lost an 8-4 decision to Shorter’s Harris in the semifinals and Forfeited in the backdraw to Reinhardt’s Mariakis.

Freshman Will Patton lost his first bout at 157, a 5-0 decision to Kyle Lee, but the Soddy Daisy native picked up a forfeit in the backdraw and then won three other matches. He pinned Truett-McConnell’s Jarrett Derryberry at 3:53 and won by Fall at 1:11 against Huntingdon’s Pierce Erhardt. Patton pinned Josh Vance in 35 seconds but lost by tech fall, 19-2, to Emerson one match shy of the third-place bout.

Freshman John Oliveiri followed basically the same pattern at 165, dropping a 10-3 Decision to Life’s Anthony Codella, but the Murfreesboro native registered three wins in the wrestleback. He won by tech fall, 16-1, versus Huntingdon’s Luke Henning and won by injury against Reinhardt’s Nicholas Distasio. Oliveiri collected an 11-7 decision versus teammate Peter Donchev before losing by fall at 1:11 to Life’s Tyler Button.

Donchev also lost in his first bout, a 3-2 decision to Reinhardt’s Distasio, but the San Diego, Calif., native posted an 11-1 major decision against Brewton-Parker’s Archie Chappell. He tallied a 16-5 major decision over Huntingdon’s Kyle Borgus and won by tech fall, 16-0, versus Life’s Trey Paschal before dropping an 11-7 decision to Oliveiri.

Freshman Josh Croley pinned Life’s Layne Clark to start the day at 174 but lost by tech fall, 23-6, to Max Emerson from the University of the Cumberlands in the second round. In the backdraw the Pigeon Forge native won a 6-4 decision versus Reinhardt’s Tate Holmes before losing by tech fall, 16-0, to Scott Deluse.

Senior Matt Carroll lost his first bout at 197 by fall at 4:41 to Eric Deluse from the University of the Cumberlands but rebounded with a 16-0 tech fall against Life’s Mattaniah Harris. The Cumming, Ga., native pinned Lindsey Wilson’s Porter and also won by fall at 2:00 against Life’s Dominic Davis. He lost again to Deluse by fall at 1:12, one match short of the third-place bout.

Senior Christian Varner received a forfeit before losing a 3-1 decision to Lindsey Wilson’s Dodd at 197. The Hixson native collected a 2-1 decision versus Brewton-Parker’s Daniel Anderson and a 9-1 major decision against Macon Webster from the University of the Cumberlands before dropping a 6-2 decision to Reinhardt’s Brandon Reibly.

Freshman Jon Floyd finished fourth at 285, starting with a 15-6 major decision versus Corey Daniels before dropping a 9-3 decision to Brewton-Parker’s Jose Carillo-Garcia. In the wrestleback the Springboro, Ohio, native pinned Brewton-Parker’s MaShawn Knight at 5:27 and won by fall at 1:27 against Brandon Hill. He also pinned Reinhardt’s Jonathon Hill at 1:33 before losing a 6-3 decision to Shorter’s Winters in the third-place match.

Tyler Barber lost a 5-3 decision in sudden victory to Brandon Hill at 285 but won a 13-5 major decision over Corey Daniels and pinned Huntingdon’s Jimmy Haynes at 1:11. He lost a 9-4 decision to Shorter’s Winters in the backdraw.

Cumberland will head to Marietta, Ga., today for dual matches against Brewton-Parker and Life.

Phoenix post 34-9 win versus Truett-McConnell

Sammy Rosario pinned his opponent in 90 seconds and Sean Nguyen, Nate Croley and Kyle Delaune all picked up victories by technical fall in 18th-ranked Cumberland’s 34-9 win Friday night over Truett-McConnell in wrestling action at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Nguyen got the match started with an 18-3 tech fall at 125 against Jakaree Garrison before fifth-ranked Rosario continued his tremendous senior campaign with a pin of Devonte Upshaw at 133, Rosario’s 12th victory this academic year by fall.

Evan Cole won a 12-0 major decision at 149 versus Drake Barnes and ninth-ranked Croley blanked Jarrett Derryberry with an 18-0 tech fall at 157.

Twelfth-ranked Orlando Nawade posted an 11-4 decision at 174 over Tavion Askew and seventh-ranked Delaune collected a 21-4 tech fall versus Jacob Matheson at 184. Senior Matt Carroll also registered a forfeit at 197 for Cumberland.