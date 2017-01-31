logo

Cumberland wrestling

Croley wins at 157; Crowell, Turner take second at Cumberland Open

Staff Reports • Today at 5:30 PM

Nate Croley posted an individual title at 157 and Tony Crowell and Tommie Turner both finished second, leading Phoenix wrestlers on Saturday at the Cumberland Open at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Croley swept through five matches to claim the individual title at 157, starting with a 16-1 technical fall against Mark Taijeron and a 16-0 tech fall versus Huntingdon’s Sam Garrison. The Pigeon Forge native posted an 8-3 decision against Bobby Ehman from the University of the Cumberlands and an 8-1 decision over Brady Emerson in the semifinals. The senior won an 8-3 decision in the finals versus Reinhardt’s Tucker Russo.

Crowell pinned Huntingdon’s Austin Threatt at 4:12 at 197 and also won by fall at 4:41 over Lindsey Wilson’s Elliott Porter. The Lakeland, Fla., native won a 4-2 decision in Sudden Victory in the semifinals before dropping a 3-2 decision in the finals to Lindsey Wilson’s Kohl Dodd.

Turner registered a 5-2 decision over Huntingdon’s Jesse Rowlen at 285 and collected an 8-3 decision versus Shorter’s Bret Winters. He won 5-3 in a tiebreaker against Reinhardt’s Jonathon Hill before dropping a 7-4 decision in the finals to Campbellsville’s Nate Jackson.

Tidswell pinned Shorter’s Stephen Corasaniti at 4:56 at 141 before picking up a 7-5 Decision over Reinhardt’s Caleb Mariakis. In the semifinals the Memphis native pinned Life’s Logan Chastain in 5:27 but lost a 9-5 decision in the finals to Shorter’s Kalvin Harris.

Martinez posted a pair of victories at 125, collecting a 7-2 decision over Reinhardt’s Johan Olarte and a 6-3 decision against John Hernandez. The Rowland Heights, Calif., native lost in the semifinals by fall at 4:44 to Life’s Devane Dodgens and also lost by fall at 6:26 to John Williams from the University of the Cumberlands in the backdraw.

Favors also registered a pair of wins in the main draw at 141, an 11-4 decision versus Reinhardt’s Keegan Sharpe and a 7-4 Decision against Cameron Nolan from the University of the Cumberlands. The Stone Mountain, Ga., native lost an 8-4 decision to Shorter’s Harris in the semifinals and Forfeited in the backdraw to Reinhardt’s Mariakis.

Freshman Will Patton lost his first bout at 157, a 5-0 decision to Kyle Lee, but the Soddy Daisy native picked up a forfeit in the backdraw and then won three other matches. He pinned Truett-McConnell’s Jarrett Derryberry at 3:53 and won by Fall at 1:11 against Huntingdon’s Pierce Erhardt. Patton pinned Josh Vance in 35 seconds but lost by tech fall, 19-2, to Emerson one match shy of the third-place bout.

Freshman John Oliveiri followed basically the same pattern at 165, dropping a 10-3 Decision to Life’s Anthony Codella, but the Murfreesboro native registered three wins in the wrestleback. He won by tech fall, 16-1, versus Huntingdon’s Luke Henning and won by injury against Reinhardt’s Nicholas Distasio. Oliveiri collected an 11-7 decision versus teammate Peter Donchev before losing by fall at 1:11 to Life’s Tyler Button.

Donchev also lost in his first bout, a 3-2 decision to Reinhardt’s Distasio, but the San Diego, Calif., native posted an 11-1 major decision against Brewton-Parker’s Archie Chappell. He tallied a 16-5 major decision over Huntingdon’s Kyle Borgus and won by tech fall, 16-0, versus Life’s Trey Paschal before dropping an 11-7 decision to Oliveiri.

Freshman Josh Croley pinned Life’s Layne Clark to start the day at 174 but lost by tech fall, 23-6, to Max Emerson from the University of the Cumberlands in the second round. In the backdraw the Pigeon Forge native won a 6-4 decision versus Reinhardt’s Tate Holmes before losing by tech fall, 16-0, to Scott Deluse.

Senior Matt Carroll lost his first bout at 197 by fall at 4:41 to Eric Deluse from the University of the Cumberlands but rebounded with a 16-0 tech fall against Life’s Mattaniah Harris. The Cumming, Ga., native pinned Lindsey Wilson’s Porter and also won by fall at 2:00 against Life’s Dominic Davis. He lost again to Deluse by fall at 1:12, one match short of the third-place bout.

Senior Christian Varner received a forfeit before losing a 3-1 decision to Lindsey Wilson’s Dodd at 197. The Hixson native collected a 2-1 decision versus Brewton-Parker’s Daniel Anderson and a 9-1 major decision against Macon Webster from the University of the Cumberlands before dropping a 6-2 decision to Reinhardt’s Brandon Reibly.

Freshman Jon Floyd finished fourth at 285, starting with a 15-6 major decision versus Corey Daniels before dropping a 9-3 decision to Brewton-Parker’s Jose Carillo-Garcia. In the wrestleback the Springboro, Ohio, native pinned Brewton-Parker’s MaShawn Knight at 5:27 and won by fall at 1:27 against Brandon Hill. He also pinned Reinhardt’s Jonathon Hill at 1:33 before losing a 6-3 decision to Shorter’s Winters in the third-place match.

Tyler Barber lost a 5-3 decision in sudden victory to Brandon Hill at 285 but won a 13-5 major decision over Corey Daniels and pinned Huntingdon’s Jimmy Haynes at 1:11. He lost a 9-4 decision to Shorter’s Winters in the backdraw.

Cumberland will head to Marietta, Ga., today for dual matches against Brewton-Parker and Life.

Phoenix post 34-9 win versus Truett-McConnell

Sammy Rosario pinned his opponent in 90 seconds and Sean Nguyen, Nate Croley and Kyle Delaune all picked up victories by technical fall in 18th-ranked Cumberland’s 34-9 win Friday night over Truett-McConnell in wrestling action at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Nguyen got the match started with an 18-3 tech fall at 125 against Jakaree Garrison before fifth-ranked Rosario continued his tremendous senior campaign with a pin of Devonte Upshaw at 133, Rosario’s 12th victory this academic year by fall.

Evan Cole won a 12-0 major decision at 149 versus Drake Barnes and ninth-ranked Croley blanked Jarrett Derryberry with an 18-0 tech fall at 157.

Twelfth-ranked Orlando Nawade posted an 11-4 decision at 174 over Tavion Askew and seventh-ranked Delaune collected a 21-4 tech fall versus Jacob Matheson at 184. Senior Matt Carroll also registered a forfeit at 197 for Cumberland.

