The Cartersville, Ga., native pinned Lindsey Wilson's Kadin Scoggins at 2:25 to start the week and followed that with a 14-3 major decision over Southeastern's Jaaziel Santana. He also pinned D-II Ouachita Baptist's Weston Cronan at 4:49, his 11th victory this year by fall.

Rosario improved to 21-4 overall this academic year and 13-0 in dual matches. He is ranked fifth nationally at 133.