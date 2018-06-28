Weather Weather advisory issued for west Wilson County Jacob Smith • Jun 28, 2018 at 1:56 PM jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com The National Weather Service in Nashville issued a significant weather advisory for west Wilson County on Thursday afternoon lasting until 2:45 p.m. According to the alert, half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and lightning were all expected with the storm. Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper urged residents to go indoors until the storm passed. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.