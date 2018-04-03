logo

Weather Alert

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Staff Reports • Apr 3, 2018 at 7:23 PM

UPDATE 3: Severe thunderstorm warning extended until 10 p.m. with nickel sized hail and 60 mph winds possible.

UPDATE 2: Significant weather advisory issued for most of Wilson County until 9:45 p.m. Half-inch hailstones and 40 mph winds possible. 

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wilson County until 9:15 p.m.

Hazardous weather will hit Wilson County Tuesday evening and could carry over into Wednesday morning. 

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday. 

A wind advisory is also in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Straight line winds with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.  

Large hail and tornadoes are possible Tuesday. 

A cold front will bring freezing temperatures Thursday morning. 

