UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued

UPDATE 2: Significant weather advisory issued for most of Wilson County until 9:45 p.m. Half-inch hailstones and 40 mph winds possible.

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wilson County until 9:15 p.m.

Hazardous weather will hit Wilson County Tuesday evening and could carry over into Wednesday morning.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Straight line winds with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Large hail and tornadoes are possible Tuesday.

A cold front will bring freezing temperatures Thursday morning.