Clouds, rain possible for solar eclipse

Partly cloudy skies are expected around eclipse time across northern Middle Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service. Partly cloudy skies and isolated light-to-moderate showers and thunderstorms are also expected for the southern part of Middle Tennessee.

The National Centers for Environmental Information gives Nashville a 44 percent chance of “favorable” viewing conditions at the time of the eclipse. The percentage means there’s a 56 percent chance viewability will be “adversely affected” by clouds.

The total solar eclipse expected to start at 1:27 p.m., when Wilson County will experience two minutes and 38 seconds of totality or darkness, which is two seconds off the longest possible time.

NASA ambassador Theo Wellington said half of the U.S. population is within a one day’s drive to the total solar eclipse path, which means areas along the path, such as Wilson County, will experience an influx of visitors.

Several locations throughout Wilson County will have solar eclipse viewing events, including the Wilson County Fair, Charlie Daniels Park, Boxwell Scout Reservation, Cedars of Lebanon and Long Hunter state parks, the Mill at Lebanon, Capitol Theatre and more.