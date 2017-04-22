Flood warning, other advisories in effect

The flood warning statement reads as follows, “At 2:39 p.m. CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include...Lebanon, Watertown, Tuckers Crossroads and Gladeville. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches is possible in the warned area.

A flood advisory was also issued for Wilson County until 4:45 p.m.

A message from the Wilson County Emergency Management Association said most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Turn around, don’t drown.

Additionally, Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Middle Tennessee beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday.

The statement reads as follows, “with saturated ground conditions across Middle Tennessee, additional rainfall could lead to runoff resulting in quick flooding of roads, poor drainage areas, low lying locations, along with secondary rivers and streams across the area. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to quick flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.”