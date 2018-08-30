Lebanon downs Watertown in battle of unbeaten — Wilson Central sweeps Mt. Juliet

With the WHS pep band performing, Lebanon overwhelmed its neighbors 25-15, 25-23, 25-14.

“It was an exciting atmosphere for volleyball, but Lebanon had more firepower,” Watertown coach Brandy Holcomb said after her Lady Tigers slipped to 7-1 while Lebanon improved to the same record.

One key was Lebanon’s service defense as Watertown had just three aces - singles by Sydney Murrell, Mackailyn Cherry and Faith Pulley.

Murrell led the Lady Tigers with 14 digs while Cherry chipped in with six, Brookelyn Davis five, Pulley three and Brittni Allison and Dakayla Cherry one each.

Ashlyn Neal notched some points off the block with one solo and three assisted, teaming up with Davis, Natalie Fountain and Mackailyn Cherry.

Fountain spiked seven kills, Davis six and Allison, Mackailyn Cherry and Dakayla Cherry one each.

Watertown will return to District 7-A action next Tuesday at Red Boiling Springs.

Central sweeps Mt. Juliet

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central swept visiting Mt. Juliet 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 in District 9-AAA action Thursday night.

Carson Van Hoven had 15 digs for the Lady Bears as she and Devon Smotherman each served up two aces. Allie Brady set up nine assists while Taylor Pruitt finished with five blocks and Emma Green spiked four kills as Mt. Juliet slipped to 6-7 for the season and 2-1 in the district.

Mt. Juliet is off until a Sept. 4 trip to Oakland for a 6 p.m. varsity match. Freshmen will play at 4 and the junior varsity at 5.