Lebanon improves to 6-0

Jasmine Fuqua led the Lady Devils with 18 kills and six digs while Addie Grace Porter posted 17 digs, Kendall Arnold 19 assists, Gigi White 13 assists and three aces and Sacorra Patton nine kills, four digs and three aces as Lebanon improved to 6-0 for the season and 3-0 in district play.

Lebanon will travel to Watertown on Thursday in a battle of unbeatens.

Unbeaten Watertown takes down Gordonsville

GORDONSVILLE — Watertown moved to 7-0 with a 25-91, 25-13, 25-13 District 7-A win over Gordonsville on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers had 24 kills, including 11 from Brookelyn Davis and 10 from fellow sophomore Natalie Fountain. Ashlyn Neal notched two kills and Mackailyn Cherry one.

Watertown served up 24 aces, including nine from Sydney Murrell, two each from Fountain and Cherry and one from Faith Pulley.

Murrell also had 15 digs while Davis had 11, Cherry and Pulley four each and Fountain three.

Fountain and Neal each notched a solo block while Neal and Davis teamed up for an assisted block.

Watertown will welcome the Lebanon Lady Devils on Thursday with the junior varsity playing at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity.

Friendship fights back to beat Nashville Christian

Friendship Christian bounced back from a first-set loss to knock off visiting Nashville Christian 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14 Thursday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Kaylee Scharfman and Cameron Burton each set up 24 assists for Friendship.

Bailey Bryant totaled 26 digs while Aisy Dixner supplied seven, Burton and Logan Seagraves five each, Pryce Daniels four and Scharfman and Mattie Smith two each.

Seagraves spiked 17 kills and Sydney McCormick 16 while Daniels totaled 10, Smith and Bayley West seven each and Mallory Dean one.

West, Seagraves, Daniels, Burton and Scharfman each served two aces.

West had a solo block while McCormick and Daniels had a block assist as the Lady Commanders, under first-year coach Kaitlyn Teeter, climbed to 10-3 for the season and 5-1 in Division II District 4-A.

Friendship will travel to Mt. Juliet Christian on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. match.

Lady Saints succumb to powerhouse Goodpasture

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian battled five-time state champion Goodpasture but succumbed 25-10, 25-21, 25-16 Tuesday.

“It was the best game (we) have played all year,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Mary Catherine Pool said after her Lady Saints slipped to 3-4 for the season and 2-4 in Division II District 4-A.

Regardless of division or classification, Goodpasture ended each season from 2012-16 with state championships.

As for Mt. Juliet Christian, Abbey Garland had six serves and two aces while Madi Stone supplied seven serves and two aces.

Taylor Wilson notched 19 assists.

Davey Slaughter delivered 17 digs, Wilson 13 and Megan Blackwell 12.

Blackwell had three blocks and Slaughter two.

Slaughter totaled 25 attacks and nine kills while Kayla Thomas finished with 14 and one and Stone nine and four.