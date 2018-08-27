Lady Tigers top East Robertson, now 6-0

Sophomore Natalie Fountain finished with 15 kills, 14 digs, six assists and an ace while classmate Brookelyn Davis delivered 11 kills, seven digs, two aces and teamed with Ashley Neal for three assisted blocks.

Junior libero Sydney Murrell finished with 30 digs and 21 serve receive opportunities with no errors. She also served up three aces.

Neal notched six kills while Mikayla Nix finished with five and Brittni Allison one.

Mackailyn Cherry totaled 10 digs while Faith Pulley pitched in with eight, Ali Conrad seven, Allison three and Nix and senior Holly Mohr one each.

Cherry served up three aces and Pulley one.

In addition to her three assisted blocks with Davis, Neal notched seven solo blocks. Allison and Nix also teamed up for an assisted block.

Watertown will travel to Gordonsville on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. serveoff in District 7-A.

Lady Bears swept by Cookeville

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet dropped a 25-22, 25-22, 27-25 decision to Cookeville on Monday night.

Allie Brady led the Lady Bears with 26 assists, eight digs and two aces for Mt. Juliet while Taylor Pruitt posted 10 blocks and Cate Van Hoven seven kills as the Lady Bears slipped to 6-6 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will travel to arch-rival Wilson Central for a District 9-AAA match at 6 p.m. Thursday following the freshmen’s 4 p.m. match and the 5 p.m. junior-varsity set.

Lady Saints stop Hendersonville Christian

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian defeated Hendersonville Christian 25-22, 25-7, 25-19 Monday night.

Davey Slaughter had 15 attack attempts and 16 kills for the Lady Saints while Madi Stone finished with 14 attacks and six kills and Megan Blackwell nine attacks and four kills.

Slaughter supplied 19 digs while Stone and Kayla Thomas each totaled 10 digs.

Blackwell had two blocks and Stone one.

Taylor Wilson set up 32 assists.

Stone had 10 serves with two aces while Slaughter notched nine serves and three aces and Thomas eight serves and an ace as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 3-3 for the season.

This was not a district match as Hendersonville Christian is not competing as a league member this season.