Danko, Crowder lift Lady Avs to first win

Afterward, Macon County’s boys roared from behind in the fourth quarter to post a 34-31 win.

Danko dropped in two three-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points while on the other wing, Crowder connected on one from long range on her way to 10. Trinity Cox had Winfree Bryant’s other point from the free-throw line as the Lady Aviators improved to 1-2.

Brea Crouch connected for 11 points for Macon County.

Winfree Bryant’s boys led 8-4 following the first quarter, 14-8 at halftime and 27-19 through three before Macon County took the fourth 15-4 to drop the Aviators to 1-2.

Center Riley Cook scored 17 for Macon County, sinking 7 of 8 free throws. He had four of his sixth fourth-period points from the free-throw line. Brady Brooks added 11 points from the Tiger backcourt.

Fisher Bradshaw dropped in eight points for Winfree Bryant while James Gilbert scored seven, Eli Coggins and Jackson Painter five apiece, La’Quarrius Talley four and Evin Patton two.

Winfree Bryant will travel to Watertown on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.