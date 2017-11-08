logo

Cumberland volleyball

Markovic, Nalovic voted first team All-MSC

Staff Reports • Nov 8, 2017 at 9:13 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cumberland’s Isidora Markovic and Masa Nalovic earned first team All-Mid-South Conference honors announced by the league office during the banquet on Wednesday night.

Markovic ranks third in blocks in the conference collecting 90 on the season heading into the conference tournament. The senior is ranked 13th in kills recording a total of 246 and averaging 2.4 kills per set. The Trstenik, Serbia native had her best outing of the season versus Campbellsville posting 17 kills, a season-high and eight block assists.

Masa Nalovic tallied a career-best 15 kills and three blocks in a four-set victory over the University of St. Mary back in August. Nalovic has posted double-figure kills in 12 outings this season after not having a single game with more than six kills last season. The Belgrade, Serbia native ranks ninth in the conference in kills (256) and is tied for 13th in blocks (56).

No. 6 seed Cumberland will face third-seeded Campbellsville University in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Championships on Thursday at South Warren High School in Bowling Green at 5 p.m.

Recommended for You