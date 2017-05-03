Sosi inks with CU

Sosi posted 886 assists, 7.70 per set, this season for the Colts, adding 281 digs and 27 total blocks in 31 matches. NMMI won the Region I West Tournament before losing its first two matches in the NJCAA Championships. As a freshman she handed out 251 assists, 3.35 per set, with 132 digs in 21 matches.

The West Jordan, Utah, native earned letters in basketball and volleyball at West Jordan High School. She is the daughter of Taumafai and Liliuleilo Sosi.

Sosi joins Skylar Lane (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Madison Dinwiddie (Summertown), Kayla Rodrigues (Lebanon), Keely Kaufman (Brentwood) and Keri Litchford (Springfield) in this year’s recruiting class.