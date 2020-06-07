Week three of Summer in the Park to feature crafts, hikes, campfire

KINGSPORT — Warriors Path State Park has a full slate of events on tap as part of its Summer in the Park series.

Tuesday will begin the third week of activities, some of which are listed below. To view more events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”

Tuesday, June 9

9:30 a.m. — Four-Legged Friends Hike: Bring your dog along on this easy hike through the woods. Note that all dogs must be on a leash. Meet at the main bathhouse.

11:30 a.m. — Bead Craft: Create your own beaded necklace or bracelet. Park staff bring the beads; you supply the patient fingers. Meet at the main bathhouse. The program will be repeated for groups of 12 at a time.

5 p.m. — Nature Art: You’ll be amazed at how creative you can be with nature’s own “crayons.” Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create your own natural masterpiece. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse. There will be enough supplies for two groups of 12 people.

Wednesday, June 10

8:30 a.m. — Native Trees Hike: Come hike under our native trees and get to know them a bit better. Meet at the pool parking lot. Please preregister for this event.

11:30 a.m. — Bike Ride to Shipley Cemetery: Long years before Warriors Path was a park, it was the Shipley family farm. As we visit their family cemetery and the green hills beyond, we can get a better feeling for their land and their lives. Pedal down to the camp store. Note that all riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult. Please preregister for this activity.

2 p.m. — Pine Cone Bird Feeders: Let’s make a snack for our feathered friends. Meet at the main bathhouse, and you’ll be able to bring back home your own little bird feeder. There will be enough supplies for 15 people.

Thursday, June 11

8 a.m. — Birding by Ear: Enjoy the morning “bird concert” and learn to recognize the songs and calls of our common East Tennessee birds. Bring your ears and your curiosity to the Duck Island Kiosk, between the parking lot and the recreation building. Please preregister.

11:30 a.m. — Nature Journal: Come create your own little “nature diary.” Your homemade book will be a perfect way to remember all your nature fun in the park. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse. There will be enough supplies for two groups of 15 people.

6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. A “Wildlife Ambassador” will be at the Open Air Chapel from 6-7 p.m. to meet with groups of 15 people at a time. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

Friday, June 12

11:30 a.m. — Dream Catchers: Let’s make these “catchy” little decorations inspired by Native American craft. Meet at the main bathhouse. There will be enough supplies for two groups of 12.

2:30 p.m. — Camping Catastrophe: Have some fun while finding out how not to go camping. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining. Park staff will repeat this program for groups of 15 at a time.

8:30 p.m. — Campfire: What a perfect combination: a dark night, a crackling fire and some local, traditional ghost tales. Park staff will be at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground to share campfire tales with three groups of 25 people at a time (8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m.). If it is raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Saturday, June 13

3:30 p.m. — Who am I?: Sharpen your wildlife knowledge with a fun little guessing game. Park staff will meet with groups of 15 at a time at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

5 p.m. — Micro-Parks: Here’s your chance to plan and share your own nature park. Bring your best park-managing skills to the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining. Park staff will repeat this program for groups of 12 at a time.

8:30 p.m. — Night Hike to Lake Hollow: It’s a whole different world out there at night. Discover the peace and the excitement of forest life on the dark side of the day. Bring a dim flashlight to the main bathhouse to begin the hike. Please preregister.