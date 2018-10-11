Traffic Report Lebanon exit ramp closed due to wreck Staff Reports • Oct 11, 2018 at 1:18 PM A tractor-trailer and car hauler loaded with four vehicles flipped on the on-ramp that leads from South Cumberland Street to Interstate 40 west. Lebanon police closed the ramp while emergency crews work to clear the vehicles from the ramp. No injuries were reported. Police were uncertain how long it would take to clear the ramp. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.