UPDATE: Music City Star hits tractor-trailer

The driver of the truck was apparently stopped at the red light with a portion of the back end of the truck over the tracks when the Music City Star came by on its way to pick up passengers in Nashville. The train struck the back end of the truck.

The Regional Transit Authority said one train will leave Riverfront station at 5:45 p.m. to transport passengers to Wilson County.

”We apologize for the delay. Our first priority is to ensure the tracks are cleared and that we have a train that can safely transport passengers,” read an RTA statement released Friday around 4:50 p.m.

For people traveling to Donelson or Hermitage, the RTA recommended the 6 Lebanon Pike bus, which would be free of charge for those traveling from Riverfront Station. The bus will leave at 4:47 p.m., 5:12 p.m., 5:27 p.m., and 5:54 p.m., according to the statement.

No one was injured during the incident, and passengers on the train were loaded onto another train, according to Lebanon Police. Officials estimate the road will remain closed until about 9 p.m. Friday.

The incident remained under investigation by the Lebanon Police Department.