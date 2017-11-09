Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper saves motorist’s life after crash with deer

During the crash, the driver of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries that required immediate action by Bernard.

When Bernard arrived on the scene, he observed the driver of the crashed vehicle bleeding heavily from a large puncture wound on the left side of her neck.

It was quickly determined that the deer came through the windshield of the driver’s vehicle after it was struck by another vehicle. As the deer crashed through the vehicle’s windshield, the deer antlers punctured the driver’s neck and also the driver’s seat.

“I commend Trooper Bernard for taking swift action to save the life of the injured driver,” said THP Col. Tracy Trott. “Trooper Bernard was able to apply his cadet training and respond quickly using the proper technique and protocol. I am proud of the work we do every day to save lives on our Tennessee roadways.”

Bernard took lifesaving action to control the bleeding by holding pressure on the wound until emergency medical services arrived. The driver was immediately taken by ambulance to Tri-Star Horizon in Dickson and later flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville. The injuries sustained to the driver’s neck and artery required emergency surgery.