One person killed in I-40 crash

The wreck was reported just before 8 a.m. at mile marker 242, between the exits for Watertown and Linwood Road. It caused extended delays as crews responded to the scene. All eastbound lanes in the area were closed for more than an hour.

In addition to the fatality, others involved in the wreck were taken via ambulance to a local hospital with injuries. Officials have not yet released the names of those involved in the incident.

Highway patrol is investigating the incident. The Lebanon Democrat has reached out to highway patrol officials for more information about the circumstances surrounding the wreck.