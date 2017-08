Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore said the woman, whose identity wasn’t immediately available, was in her mid-20s.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s trauma unit via ambulance, Moore said.

A 911 call about the incident came in at about 7:25 a.m. The caller said a woman was unresponsive in a vehicle that had hit a tree.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The Lebanon Democrat requested more information about the incident from state troopers.