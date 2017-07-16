Roadwork, changes planned in Mt. Juliet

Roadwork is scheduled to begin Monday on Providence Way and Belinda Parkway. Workers will add a second right turn lane onto Mt. Juliet Road, which is expected to take up to eight weeks to complete.

Motorists should expect lane closures Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. until the work is complete. City officials said a suggested detour would be Belinda Parkway to Beckwith Road.

In addition, stop signs will be removed Monday on Golden Bear Gateway at Volunteer Drive, which will make Golden Bear Gateway a one-way stop.