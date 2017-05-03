School bus driver injured in hit-and-run wreck

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on East Division Street. The school bus left Wilson Central High School to take students to their homes and was on its normal route when an unidentified driver hit a side mirror on the bus and then fled the scene, according to Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson.

Johnson said some glass from the broken mirror flew into an open side window on the bus and caused minor injuries to the driver.

No students were injured in the incident. They were offloaded onto another bus and taken home.