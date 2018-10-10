Encore Theatre to present ‘All About Eve’

With three performances, the show will open Friday and continue Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. All tickets are $10.

Based on the story, “The Wisdom of Eve” by Mary Orr, “All About Eve” is a backstage story that revolves on aspiring actress Eve Harrington, played by Holly Amber. Tattered and forlorn, Eve shows up in the dressing room of Broadway megastar Margo Channing, played by Barbara S. Hartman, weaving a melancholy life story to Margo and her friends. Taking pity on the girl, Margo takes Eve as her personal assistant. Before long, it becomes apparent naïve Eve is a Machiavellian conniver who cold-bloodedly uses Margo, her director Bill Sampson, played by Steven Stroud, Lloyd’s wife Karen, played by Sarah McKay, and waspish critic Addison De Witt, played by Bill Dorian, to rise to the top of the theatrical heap. Rounding out the cast will be Andrew Smith, Ron Tatlock, Charles Stroud and Linda Patrick.

For reservations, call 615-598-8950. Encore Theatre is a nonprofit community theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of State Route 109, in Mt. Juliet.