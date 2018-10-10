Encore Theatre to hold auditions for final performance of year

It’s Christmas Eve, and a young newspaper reporter on the brink of getting fired is assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas – his family’s Christmas. He goes home to his recently widowed mother, his crazy uncle, his eccentric grandmother and his battling siblings and their neurotic spouses, who provide no shortage of material.

One by one, the audience learns each family member’s secrets, problems and dysfunctions, and when they learn he’s writing an article with some personal family information, the fruitcake hits the fan. The question is, will the magic of Christmas bring this family back together?

Auditions will be Oct. 21-22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of State Route 109, in Mt. Juliet

Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Headshots and bios will not be required but will be welcome. Performances will be weekends Dec. 7-16.

Roles will be available for three men and four women, including Carl in his 20s-30s, Mom in her 50s-60s, Grandma in her 70s-80s, Michael in his 20s-30s, Stacy in her 20s-30s, Uncle Bob in his 50s-60s and Jill in her 20s-30s.