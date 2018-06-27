Weekend events upcoming in Wilson County

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Honor Ride for Veterans

The sixth-annual Honor Ride for Veterans will be Saturday with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

The event will feature entertainment, food vendors and all motorcycles and riders will be welcome.

The cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

Play Day Kids Expo

The Play Day Kids Expo will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

The event promises to be a fun day for all ages.

Gladeville Political Rally

The Gladeville Political Rally will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Gladeville Community Center.

Homemade ice cream and cakes will be served while voters listen to the candidates.

For more information, call Mabel Beazlet at 615-243-2664 or Debbie Ray at 615-604-5736.