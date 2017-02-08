Encore Theatre to present ‘The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer’

Two shows only are planned for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to show time.

The staged reading is a comedy about a womanizing bachelor who is ordered to date the teenage daughter of a beautiful judge.

The cast includes Jeff McCann, Sarah McKay, Corinne Cook, Brian McKay, Jeff Lay, Ron Tatlock, Andrew Smith, Marty Bollin, Fernando Ochoa, Laneese Cosby, Kirk Cunningham and Karen Yates.

Special desserts will be offered at each show in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Responsible adults may bring their own alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are on sale at encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or by calling 615-598-8950.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Mt. Juliet. Encore is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas since 2006.