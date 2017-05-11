Bears win 9-AAA tennis title

Mt. Juliet’s boys swept Hendersonville 4-0 Tuesday at Drakes Creek Park for the Golden Bears’ first District 9-AAA team championship in over 20 years. All-district co-most valuable players Dylan Chambers and Josh Walker led the way and also advanced to the Region 5-AAA doubles tournament. Matt Haynes and Evan Gamble also won. Mt. Juliet will play host to Rossview on Friday in the region tournament, weather permitting.