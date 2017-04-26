Central bounces back to beat Beech

The Wildcats needed a win to force a three-way tie at the top of District 9-AAA with Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet. With each team owning wins over each other, a tiebreaker will be used on Friday at the district meeting to decide the top seed in next week's district tournament.

Wilson Central (6-1 in district, 10-1 overall) came out strong in doubles as junior Andrew Denning and sophomore Michael Mercante blitzed Camden Foster and Blake McAdams 8-1 at the number two position. Seniors Akbar Rahmani and Houston Wood gave the Wildcats their second point of the contest as they held on for an 8-6 win over Chase Dorris and Cooper Presley at number one doubles.

Beech picked up its first point with Griffin Phillips handling junior Braden Hammer 8-1, but Wilson Central responded in resounding fashion following the loss at number five singles.

Wood made quick work of Cooper Presely 6-1, 6-3 at number two singles that stretched the Wilson Central advantage to 3-1, and Denning clinched the match as the junior defeated McAdams 6-2, 6-4 at number four singles.

Rahmani, battling a lower leg injury, could not recover as the senior fell 6-1, 6-4 to Foster that gave Beech its second point.

The match of the afternoon was at number one singles as Mercante and Dorris slugged it out for nearly two hours in a competitive matchup. Dorris jumped out to an early 3-1 lead and never looked back as took the first 6-2. It was the first set that Mercante has dropped this season.

Mercante followed with a strong effort in the second set, playing more aggressively and winning the big points late in the set to grab the 6-3 advantage.

The third set was settled by a 10-point tie breaker, and after a 3-3 tie in the breaker, Mercante won four of the next five points in a crucial stretch. Mercante managed to do enough at the end of the tiebreaker to win 10-7 for the final Wildcat point.

The girls matchup went much smoother as the senior tandem of Jennifer Beckham and Lani Lee swept pass Erin Davidson and Kayeligh Woods 8-0 at the number one doubles spot, while junior Cassie Joslin and sophomore Sydney Miller followed suit with an 8-0 win at two doubles over Sara Edmondson and Allysa Castrejon.

Wilson Central (5-2 in district, 8-4 overall) eased through the singles portion as Beckham quickly picked up an 8-0 win over Ally Brogdon at number five singles.

Joslin was the next to finish as her win clinched the match for Wilson Central. Joslin downed Castrejon 6-0, 6-0 at number four singles for the deciding point.

Lee quickly dispatched Woods 6-1, 6-0 at number two singles, while sophomore Jacey Staggs was next off the court as she claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win at one singles over Davidson.

Sophomore Savannah Westbrook closed out the match the Lady Wildcats with her 6-0, 6-4 win over Edmondson.

Wilson Central played its final home match of the season Wednesday as the Wildcats entertained Father Ryan.

Next week the district tournament will begin as individual rounds will be held at Drakes Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The team portion of the district tournament will begin with the semifinals on Thursday, and finals on Friday. Wilson Central has qualified in both boys and girls for the semi-final round.