Central, Ryan split 5-4 decisions

The Wildcats managed to pull out a win with senior Sean Moran clinching the match with an 8-4 victory at number six singles to guarantee a 5-4 victory.

Wilson Central (11-2) fell behind after the doubles round with junior Andrew Denning and sophomore Michael Mercante suffering an 8-6 loss at two doubles to the team of Chase Colangelo and Juan Thomas Ibarra at the number two position.

Moran and junior Braden Hammer put the Wildcats on the board with an 8-6 win over Ben Krueger and Grant Tinsey at number three doubles to tie the match at one, but seniors Akbar Rahmani and Houston Wood dropped a close matchup at number one singles.

Rahmani and Wood led 7-6 and at 8-7, but Justin Miller and Derrick Watson managed to pull out a pair of tough games to force a tiebreaker for the doubles point. Miller and Watson jumped out to a 4-0 lead early en route to a 7-2 win in the tiebreaker.

The match quickly swung in Wilson Central's advantage as Denning and Hammer came off the courts with wins to put the Wildcats on top.

Denning's 8-6 win over Colangelo tied the match before Hammer vanquished Tinsey 8-5 to give Wilson Central a 3-2 win.

Rahmani polished off Watson 8-3 which set the stage or Moran's clinching win.

At one singles Mercante suffered his first singles loss of the season as Miller used an aggressive serve and coming forward into the net regularly to pressure Mercante into a number of errors.

Wood dropped a 9-7 loss to Ibarra to give the Irish its final point.

Despite Father Ryan forfeiting the number six singles and three doubles positions, Wilson Central could not overcome a strong Lady Irish squad in a 5-4 loss.

Wilson Central (9-5) fell behind after the first two doubles match with sophomores Jacey Staggs and Savannah Westbrook being upended by Nicole Balmaceda and Tina Lemm 8-6 at the number two spot.

Number one doubles saw a tightly contested match as the senior duo of Jennifer Beckham and Lani Lee held match points at 8-7, but could not convert as the team of Carley Goetz and Reed Sparta forced a tiebreaker. With the score tied at 4-all, Goetz and Sparta broke away by winning the last three points of the tiebreaker for a 9-8(4) win.

Westbrook temporarily tied the match back up as the sophomore held on for an 8-5 win at number three singles overs Sparta, but Goetz quickly gave Father Ryan the lead again as she defeated Staggs 8-1.

Junior Cassie Joslin dropped her match at number four singles by an 8-2 count to Balmaceda, but Wilson Central tied the match back up as Beckham defeated Emily Allen 8-2.

Father Ryan clinched the match at Lemm defeated Lee in a long battle at number two singles with a 9-7 win.

The individual portion of the District 9-AAA tournament will begin Monday at Memorial Park in Hendersonville. The team portion is set as the semifinals are to be played on Thursday, and finals Friday with both rounds being held at Memorial Park.

The Wildcats finished as the number three seed and will take on Hendersonville in its first round match on Thursday. Hendersonville defeated Wilson Central on Monday by a 6-1 score. In the other half of the draw Mt. Juliet, the top seed, will take on Lebanon.

The Lady Wildcats also finished third and will play Mt. Juliet, the number two seed, on Thursday. Mt. Juliet defeated Wilson Central 4-3 last month. Top seeded Hendersonville will take on Lebanon in the other semifinal.