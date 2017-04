The Tarrega, Spain, native posted a 6-1, 6-0, singles victory at No. 3 over the University of Pikeville’s Pedro Azevedo and combined with Riccardo Ferraris for an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles versus Pikeville’s Oscar Pacheco and Jorge Mejia.

Puertolas improved to 9-3 in singles and 7-5 in doubles this academic year.